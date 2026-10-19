Catholic bishops declare nationwide fasting, prayer

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has declared a nationwide prayer and fasting programme to promote free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in 2027.

The programme, themed ‘Let Justice and Peace Flow’, is drawn from Amos 5:24.

The bishops announced the initiative in a statement signed by their President, Archbishop Matthew Ndagoso, and Secretary, Bishop Peter Odetoyinbo, yesterday in Abuja.

They said the programme was necessary as Nigeria approached the 2027 general elections amid recurring challenges of electoral violence, rigging, vote-buying and ethno-religious divisions.

The bishops urged dioceses, parishes, church societies, prayer groups, families and individuals to participate actively in the spiritual exercise.

They said the initiative was aimed at seeking God’s guidance for electoral officials and security personnel to discharge their responsibilities faithfully, while inspiring citizens to vote conscientiously and discouraging electoral malpractice and violence.

According to the statement, all parishes would observe October 31 and November 28 as days of prayer and fasting for Nigeria.

Activities would include fasting, the Rosary procession, Holy Mass and the recitation of the CBCN prayer for the 2027 elections.

The bishops also designated December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as a nationwide diocesan day of prayer.

The programme would begin with Holy Mass at 3 p.m., presided over by the diocesan bishop, during which a pastoral letter titled “2027 Elections: Call to Responsible Choice and Action” would be read.

The Mass would be followed by a Rosary procession to the cathedral at 4:30 p.m. and conclude with Eucharistic Benediction.

The statement further declared January 15, 2027, the eve of the general elections, a nationwide parish day of prayer and fasting.

The bishops urged Nigerians to reject tribalism, corruption, bribery and voter apathy, while encouraging citizens to vote and protect their votes peacefully.

They called for a credible electoral process free from rancour and bloodshed.