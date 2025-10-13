Ondo distributes 5,000 sanitary pads to girls in secondary schools

—No girl child will be left behind, drivers of change – Osamaye

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state government has distributed 5000 sanitary pads to girls in selected secondary school girls across the state.

Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, the women Affairs and social development commissioner, distributed the sanitary pads to the girls to commemorate this years international day of the girl child, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis, held in Akure, the state capital.

Osamaye said that the intervention was designed to promote menstrual health and dignity.

The commissioner said that “Every year, this celebration reminds us of the incredible potential that lies within every girl.

” It also reminds us of our collective responsibility, as parents, leaders, teachers, and advocates, to create a world where girls are not limited by gender, poverty, or societal stereotypes.

“Here in Ondo State, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the supportive passion of Her Excellency, the First Lady, Mrs. Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, we continue to prioritize initiatives that empower girls, ensuring that no girl is left behind in technology, education, health, or any other opportunity so that our state becomes a place where every girl can dream freely, live confidently, and achieve greatness.

“This year’s theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis”, gives us the opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary strength of the girl child and their impacts even in face of challenges.

“Girls are not just beneficiaries of development or victims but they are powerful drivers of change, creating a better and safer world.

“Around the world, girls often face crises such as poverty, gender-based violence, early marriage, limited access to education, and menstrual stigma.

“Yet despite these challenges, many girls continue to stand strong at the frontlines of education, health, leadership, and innovation.

According to her “This year’s initiative, “Tech a Girl; Pad a Girl Child”, speaks directly to two critical needs of our time: digital empowerment and menstrual hygiene.

” Our ministry is championing digital literacy training to prepare girls for the opportunities of the modern age, while also promoting menstrual health and dignity through the distribution of 5,000 sanitary pads to selected secondary school girls across Ondo State.

“These are great investments in the future of our girls, our communities, and our state.

“To every girl seated here today, I want you to know this: you are loved, you are strong, you are valuable and you are capable of leading change, no matter where you find yourself.

“The theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead,” is a call to action, to believe in your identity, use your voice, and rise as a solution-bearer in times of crisis.

*Do not let fear or doubt stop you from dreaming big, embrace learning, lead with kindness, support one another and always remember, your gender is not a limitation; it is a strength that carries grace, wisdom, and resilience.

While appreciating the partners, speakers, volunteers, and every individual working tirelessly to uplift the girl child, the commissioner said

” together, we are raising a new generation of confident, healthy, and digitally equipped young women who will continue to lead change on the frontlines of life’s challenges.

Flagging off the initiative, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, emphasized that the Ondo State government is investing in the future of children through quality education.

Also a Full Board Member of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Mrs. Aarinola Adamolekun, during her session educated the children on healthy living and personal hygiene,

Similarly the Chairman, Ondo State Information Technology Agency SITA, Tomide Akinribido, engaged them in STEM education.

About a thousand students from various secondary schools in the state in attendance went home with packs of sanitary pads and other incentives.