Omo Igbo: Bokku Mart faces backlash over ‘tribal’ ad

Bokku Mart, a Nigerian retail chain, has come under intense fire online after an advertisement featuring influencer Defolah was accused of promoting ethnic prejudice.

The controversial video, which has since been taken down, showed Defolah comparing the store’s prices with those in open-air markets while making remarks many Nigerians found offensive.

“So you mean I can get beans and garri Ijebu at Bokku without any Omo Igbo cheating me?” she said in the clip.

“It’s so relaxing to shop without someone pulling you from the left and right, shouting my colour.”

The comments sparked widespread outrage across social media, with critics accusing Bokku of endorsing ethnic stereotypes and disrespecting the Igbo community.

In response to the uproar, Defolah publicly apologised, clarifying that her statement was not meant to demean any ethnic group.

“I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to promote any form of tribal bias or disrespect to the Igbo people,” she said.

I am deeply sorry for my words and I have definitely learned from this. pic.twitter.com/RWXEDECuR1 — Defolah_Bby (@DefolahBby) October 28, 2025

However, the apology has done little to quell the backlash, as many Nigerians continue to call for a boycott of Bokku Mart and demand accountability from the brand.

See reactions below:

Ndi Igbo, shop at Ebeano Supermarket.

They won’t call you cheats or thieves , maka na Nke’a bu Nke Anyi!

Boycott Bokku till forever! pic.twitter.com/t3wUohWqmb — The General Snow 🇨🇮 (@GeneralSnow_) October 28, 2025

The now deleted video posted by Bokku Mart:

"I can get garri Ijebu at Bokku without any Omo Igbo cheating me"



Na Omo Igbo dey manufacture or sell garri Ijebu??? pic.twitter.com/Yd1C1M7Nfs — Dera (@HeDontMakeNoise) October 28, 2025

So, the @bokkumart media team created an Ad labelling Igbos as “cheaters.”



The Ad is clearly a “negativity campaign” experiment, wherein the Bokku team attempted to exploit the surging tribal bigotry trend to draw attention to their godforsaken products, hoping benefit from the… pic.twitter.com/MZ42WfE5xQ — Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity) October 28, 2025

Dear Umu Igbo worldwide, please don’t ever Patronize Bokku Mart @bokkumart .

They are profiling us as cheats,criminals.



As Nwa afor, spread this message and hold this malice till they do video apology. pic.twitter.com/d8S1eXR6i5 October 28, 2025

Bokku Mart posted an advert insulting Igbos with slurs.



Spread the video for awareness!!!



Any Igbo who still patronizes them is an enemy of their tribe. — Vivian (@VivianRora) October 28, 2025

Ndi Igbo let us teach Bokku that Nke anyi bu Nke anyi since their foundation is hatred for Igbos, we must all boycott Bokku for Ebeano, let us make them know that we can hate Yorubas but we chose not to. pic.twitter.com/8bg0AasoY9 — Okeba (@OkechukwuJ26045) October 29, 2025

Most brands deliberately ignite controversy to gain visibility. I bet folks at Bokku are cheering behind the scenes right now. It worked. The vid has achieved its aim; people who didn't know the brand before now will.

The ball is now in the court of the Igbos to make sure Bokku… — okey anya (@realOkeyAnya) October 28, 2025