Omo Igbo: Bokku Mart faces backlash over ‘tribal’ ad

Bokku Mart, a Nigerian retail chain, has come under intense fire online after an advertisement featuring influencer Defolah was accused of promoting ethnic prejudice.
The controversial video, which has since been taken down, showed Defolah comparing the store’s prices with those in open-air markets while making remarks many Nigerians found offensive.
“So you mean I can get beans and garri Ijebu at Bokku without any Omo Igbo cheating me?” she said in the clip.
“It’s so relaxing to shop without someone pulling you from the left and right, shouting my colour.”
The comments sparked widespread outrage across social media, with critics accusing Bokku of endorsing ethnic stereotypes and disrespecting the Igbo community.
In response to the uproar, Defolah publicly apologised, clarifying that her statement was not meant to demean any ethnic group.
“I sincerely apologise. It was never my intention to promote any form of tribal bias or disrespect to the Igbo people,” she said.
However, the apology has done little to quell the backlash, as many Nigerians continue to call for a boycott of Bokku Mart and demand accountability from the brand.
