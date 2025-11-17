Genevieve Nnaji reacts to tweet advising Igbo men to avoid marrying Igbo women

Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji has responded to a controversial tweet advising Igbo men against marrying women from their own ethnic group.

The debate started Sunday when an X user wrote: “Dear Igbo men, instead of marrying Igbo woman that’ll falsely accuse you of r4ping your daughter, better look outside for wife… Go to East Africa, especially this Rwanda and pick a damsel.”

The same way a woman can’t tell an abusive man apart from a good one is the same way you shouldn’t say avoid all Igbo women. “Not all women”. 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/UY9z8UG74B — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 16, 2025

Genevieve Nnaji, an Igbo woman from Mbaise, Imo State, quickly fired back: “In other words, instead of checking yourself and taking accountability, go for the unsuspecting and carry on with your evil. Got it.”

Her response sparked mixed reactions online.

Some argued the tweet targeted false accusers, not all women, but Nnaji stood her ground, stressing the dangers of stereotyping:

“The same way a woman can’t tell an abusive man apart from a good one is the same way you shouldn’t say avoid all Igbo women. ‘Not all women.’”

This isn’t the first time the usually private actress has made headlines online; in 2022, she deleted all her Instagram posts and later spoke about mental health and spirituality.

Vanguard News