Olubadan launches crackdown on land grabbers, sets up five-member taskforce

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

Hard times appear to lie ahead for suspected land grabbers in Ibadan, as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has inaugurated a five-member committee to combat the growing menace and other related criminal activities.

The committee, which is expected to address the issue from a legal standpoint, comprised renowned legal luminaries Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Barrister Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), Yinka Okunade, Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem, and Tunji Thomas.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Chief Adeola Oloko, on Wednesday, Oba Ladoja gave the committee members the liberty to co-opt professionals from relevant fields such as town planning, surveying, security, and the judiciary to assist them in achieving their mandate.

The inauguration was witnessed by members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Speaking during the ceremony, Oba Ladoja emphasised that both the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan-in-Council share a common resolve to rid Ibadan of land grabbing, which he described as ‘an interlocking web of complex connections involving diverse interests that need to be unravelled.”

He said, “I know each of you very well. While we entertain no illusion about the gravity of your assignment, I have no doubt in my mind that you possess the capacity and integrity to deliver.”

The monarch directed the committee to commence work immediately and submit its recommendations within 21 days.

Oba Ladoja clarified that the new legal advisory committee was established to strengthen the existing committee on land matters headed by Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori.

Supporting the Olubadan’s stance, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, described the initiative as timely, stressing that land grabbing has become a persistent source of conflict and danger to residents.

He suggested that if possible, anti-land-grabbing tribunals should be established across the eleven local government areas within Ibadanland to ensure swift justice and deterrence.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) expressed appreciation to the Olubadan and his council for the confidence reposed in them, noting that their appointment was a call to service.

He assured the monarch that the committee would work closely with the Oyo State Government and the people of Ibadan to tackle the scourge, noting that the government itself is not tolerant of land-grabbing activities.