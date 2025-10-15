Oladapo Sofowora honoured as Bashorun Ile-Isoya

By Juliet Ebirim

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, the picturesque town of Ile-Isoya in Ife, Osun State, played host to an array of high-profile guests in a significant cultural event, as media entrepreneur and public relations expert, Oladapo Adekunle Sofowora, was honoured with the chieftaincy title of Bashorun Ile-Isoya Ife. The ceremony, presided over by His Royal Majesty, Oba Muriana Adedinni, the Asoya of Ile-Isoya Ife, coincided with the Oba’s 15th coronation anniversary, marking a double celebration steeped in tradition and culture.

The installation rites commenced in the grand palace, where many dignitaries and traditional rulers gathered to witness the momentous occasion. Dressed in vibrant, traditional Aso-Oke attire adorned in wine and green hues, Oladapo was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Adunola Sofowora, mother Mrs Olufunke Sofowora, Aare Bashir Olawale Fakorede and Princess Toyin Kolade Iyalaje Oodua as they participated in rituals that underscored the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people. The ceremony was imbued with prayers and blessings, culminating in Oladapo being bestowed with a ceremonial chieftaincy cap. The Asoya presented him with intricate neck and hand beads, a staff, and an official certificate, affirming his new position as Bashorun Ile-Isoya.

A successful businessman, media consultant and the founder of Rudder Blade Global Company, Oladapo celebrated the milestone with an extravagant reception that welcomed friends, family and associates. The soirée was a lavish affair, featuring an impressive array of assorted food and drinks that delighted all present.

The London School of Journalism-trained publisher of Cityspy Newspaper took the opportunity to express gratitude for the honour, which he believes reflects his unwavering commitment to the development of Yorubaland and by extension Nigeria. His contributions to cultural initiatives and developmental programs locally and abroad have been pivotal in uplifting the Yoruba community.

In 2024, Oladapo was recognised with the UNESCO Children of African Descent Award in New York, a testament to his dedication to social causes and fight against human trafficking. Following the installation ceremony, he was graciously received by Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II CFR at his majestic palace in Ile-Ife. The Ooni offered prayers and heartfelt congratulations, urging Oladapo to continue prioritising the interests of Yorubaland and to uphold the cherished Omoluabi Mantra, which emphasises integrity, honour, and community-oriented values.