Disengaged MOUAU workers Appeal for reinstatement, clear VC of sack allegation

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Disengaged workers of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, have appealed to the university authorities to reinstate them, saying they remain loyal to the institution.

The workers, who were disengaged in 2017, also dismissed reports linking the current Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ngozi Akanwa, to their removal from service.

The affected workers had earlier taken the matter to court but later withdrew the case, according to sources.

In a statement issued by Reverend Ifeanyi Remy on behalf of the 2017 disengaged staff members, the workers said they were awaiting favourable consideration of their situation by the university authorities.

The statement read in part: “We, the 2017 suspended members of staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), issue this press statement to set the record straight and correct the misinformation suggesting that the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, was responsible for the university’s recent staff recruitment exercise or the removal of any staff members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ngozi Akanwa, has no involvement whatsoever in the recruitment exercise or the circumstances that led to their layoff.

“The recruitment exercise in question was conducted during the administration of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe.”

The workers alleged that the university management under the former Vice-Chancellor failed to consider their reinstatement when approval was granted for the recruitment of additional staff.

They claimed that following a waiver for the employment of 426 workers, the administration should have considered reinstating some of the affected staff members before recruiting new employees.

“When the waiver of 426 was given, Prof. Iwe should have considered us and given us first right of refusal as was agreed by reinstating about 150 of us,” the statement added.

They further alleged that the administration exceeded the approved waiver by recruiting 618 new staff members, describing the action as an avoidable error.

The disengaged workers reaffirmed their commitment to the university and appealed to the authorities to review their case and consider their return to service.