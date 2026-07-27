REFORMS: Tax Ombud steps in to protect taxpayers, rebuild public trust

…Unveils digital complaint portal, call centre

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

As the Federal Government pushes ahead with its comprehensive fiscal realignments, a critical missing link in the nation’s tax ecosystem has finally been plugged with the formal operationalisation of the Office of the Tax Ombud.

The move is designed to safeguard corporate and individual taxpayers against administrative high-handedness while fostering a balanced social contract between the state and the taxpaying public.

Speaking at an exclusive executive breakfast session with Senior Business Editors in Lagos, the Chief Executive/Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, disclosed that the institutional tax arbiter is stepping into the fray to guarantee equity, due process, and speed in resolving tax disputes without the costly encumbrances of litigations.

Established under Part VI of the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2025, the independent body arrives at a crucial juncture when the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside the fiscal policy directions of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, is driving far-reaching measures to widen the national tax net and optimize domestic revenue mobilization.

Nwabueze emphasized that while revenue collection remains vital for economic prosperity, tax administration must not alienate the productive sectors of the economy.

“At its core lies a renewed social contract — one in which taxpayers are not passive partakers, but active partners in nation-building,” Nwabueze stated.

“However, for this contract to endure, the tax system must be fair, responsive, and just,” he added. Addressing crucial boundaries of the Ombud’s powers, Nwabueze clarified that the agency is structured to enforce administrative fairness rather than act as a judicial body.

He said the Ombud serves as a watchdog against administrative lapses, mediates disputes, tracks systemic flaws in tax collection, and protects taxpayer rights.

He also clarified that the Ombud does not determine actual tax liability, nor does it replace the statutory roles of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) or the regular courts.

To ensure seamless accessibility for the private sector and small business owners across the country, Nwabueze announced that the agency will unveil a dedicated digital portal and call centre in the coming weeks. The platform will allow aggrieved taxpayers to lodge complaints, track dispute resolutions, and access procedural guidance in real time.

“Our journey towards a modernized tax system will not be defined by laws alone; it will be defined by trust,” Nwabueze noted, urging media executives to actively bridge the information gap between the tax authorities and the investing public.