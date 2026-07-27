Behind the Scenes: How BBNaija’s Season 11 House was built in nine months

By Ayo Onikoyi

As anticipation builds for the premiere of Big Brother Naija Season 11 on Saturday, organisers have revealed the extensive planning, engineering and local expertise that went into constructing the iconic BBNaija house ahead of the new season.

Preparations for the latest edition began in November 2025, nearly nine months before the July 26, 2026 premiere, with concept development and design. The project then progressed through months of procurement, sourcing and planning before construction commenced.

According to the organisers, the physical transformation of the house took just two months, converting an empty structure into a fully equipped television production facility designed to capture every moment of the reality show.

The Season 11 house features 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, seven handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades and 19 speakers, creating a round-the-clock surveillance system that records every conversation and interaction among the housemates.

Located beside the live television studio, the house is designed to accommodate more than 20 contestants while providing seamless camera coverage throughout the competition.

The organisers also disclosed that the BBNaija house undergoes major redesigns every year to improve storytelling and audience experience. One of the biggest changes came in 2024, when the staircase was relocated to the centre of the living room and the bedrooms were moved upstairs, significantly altering the movement of housemates and enhancing camera sightlines.

They explained that every structural modification is driven not only by aesthetics but also by production needs, with careful consideration given to camera coverage, visibility and how contestants naturally interact within the space.

Beyond the production value, the project continues to serve as a major source of employment for Nigerians. The entire construction process, including civil engineering, electrical installations, interior decoration and finishing, is executed locally using Nigerian professionals.

The production supports more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs each season, engaging carpenters, electricians, decorators, civil engineers and other skilled artisans.

Following construction, hundreds of additional personnel—including production crews, camera operators, ninjas, master control room teams, caterers, housekeeping staff and technical support workers—take over to ensure the reality show runs smoothly throughout its duration.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres tonight, July 26, 2026, with the launch show airing from 7:00 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family. Viewers can also follow the 24-hour live broadcast on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, as well as via DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.