Ogun community protests alleged imposition of monarch, seeks Abiodun’s intervention

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Residents of Gbokoto-Isale in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State trooped to the streets in protest against alleged planned imposition of a politician on them by officials of the local government as the next traditional ruler without the consent of the town’s council of kingmakers.

The placard bearing protesters, which included youths, men, women, accused officials of the local government of conniving with some politicians to install one of the sons of the immediate past monarch of town, Oba Ganiyu Adegbola Olukunle, as the next traditional ruler.

Describing the development as wrong and unacceptable, the protesters argued that the step is alien to the selection and installation process of a monarch for the stool.

Chanting varying emotional laden choruses to drive home their messages, the protesters also carried placards bearing different inscriptions and appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to prevail on officials of the Yewa North Local Government to desist from politicizing selection process for the stool.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, one of the palace chiefs, the Asipa of Gbokoto-Isale, Chief Akapo Olugbami disclosed that the Yewa North Local Government officials violated the existing laws by inaugurating a 7-man Warrant Chiefs, who sat and consequently settled for the nominee to succeed his father, as against the Chieftaincy Declaration of the town.