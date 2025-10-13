Oborevwori’s Aide distributes 5,500 school bags, learning materials to Delta pupils

The Collins Ogheneruona Leonard Foundation has distributed over 5,500 school bags, sandals, and other essential learning materials to pupils and students across Delta State, in a major back-to-school intervention supporting education and child development.

The humanitarian outreach, which spanned several local government areas including Okpe, Sapele, Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Udu, Uvwie, Ughelli South, Ughelli North, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North, was executed by a dedicated team led by Comr. Agbinone Francis Omovigho, Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties. The delegation also included Ogumbo Goodhead, Tarosi Ebi Blessing, Atiamare Ogheneruona Rachael, Anidi Godspower, Otajere Victory, Ukpevweru Faith, and Ovedje Fegoh Gabriella.

Chairman of the Foundation and Executive Assistant on Special Duties to the Governor, Comrade Collins Ogheneruona Leonard, said the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to promoting education and empowering young learners in the state.

He explained that the gesture stemmed from his conviction that “no child should be deprived of basic educational materials due to economic challenges.”

According to him, “education remains one of the most powerful tools to transform lives and build a better society. Supporting our young learners with school materials is a small but impactful way to encourage them to stay in school and pursue their dreams with confidence.”

Comr. Leonard emphasized that the Foundation’s mission is to complement the Delta State Government’s drive for quality and inclusive education, especially in rural and underserved communities.

The initiative drew widespread commendation from parents, teachers, and community leaders who hailed the Foundation’s consistency in advancing youth and educational development across the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Dr. Okoh Ezekiel Oghenetega, praised Comr. Leonard for his “selfless service and people-centered leadership,” describing the outreach as “a commendable demonstration of empathy and commitment to the educational well-being of Delta children.”

Dr. Okoh noted that such humanitarian gestures reflect the spirit of Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda, which focuses on Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security across Delta State.

Parents and teachers in the benefiting communities also expressed gratitude, noting that the intervention has significantly reduced the financial burden on families at the start of the new academic session.