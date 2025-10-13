Okoh hails Ogheneruona Leonard Foundation for donating school bags, others to Pupils

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Students’ Affairs, Dr. Okoh Ezekiel Oghenetega, has commended the Comr. Collins Ogheneruona Leonard Foundation for its generous donation of school bags, sandals, and other learning materials to pupils and students across the state.

The outreach, which spanned several local government areas—including Okpe, Sapele, Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Udu, Uvwie, Ughelli South, Ughelli North, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North—brought joy to hundreds of school children and their parents as the new academic session commenced.

In a statement of appreciation, Dr. Okoh described the initiative as “a clear demonstration of people-centered leadership and a reflection of Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda, which emphasises inclusiveness, opportunity, and empowerment for all citizens.”

He noted that educational empowerment remains one of the most sustainable investments any leader or organisation can make toward societal development. “It uplifts the less privileged, reduces inequality, and motivates pupils to strive for academic excellence,” he added.

Dr. Okoh praised Comr. Collins Ogheneruona Leonard, who also serves as the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, for extending his passion for service and philanthropy beyond his official duties through community-focused interventions.

He said such gestures not only complement government efforts but also foster compassion and social responsibility among young leaders.

The distribution exercise was coordinated by a team led by Comr. Agbinone Francis Omovigho, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, alongside Ogumbo Goodhead, Tarosi Ebi Blessing, Atiamare Ogheneruona Rachael, Anidi Godspower, Otajere Victory, Ukpevweru Faith, and Ovedje Fegoh Gabriella.

During the outreach, Dr. Okoh lauded the team’s professionalism and commitment, noting that their contributions have encouraged pupils and rekindled hope among families who believe in education as a vehicle for transformation.

He also called on other well-meaning Deltans, organisations, and philanthropists to emulate the Foundation’s noble example by supporting initiatives that promote education and the holistic development of young people across the state.