NBM of Africa renovates school, donates learning materials to pupils in Delta community

Agbowhiame community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was thrown into celebration at the weekend as the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, commissioned a newly renovated block of six classrooms at Agbowhiame Primary School, bringing relief, pride, and renewed hope to the community.

The commissioning ceremony, which attracted traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, and residents, was described as a landmark moment in the pursuit of quality education for children in the locality.

In his address, the national President of NBM of Africa, Dr. Charles Chimezie, said the project was more than just a renovation but a symbol of hope and opportunity for pupils of Agbowhiame.

“What we see here is not just a renovated building. It is a powerful message that every child matters. This school is our promise to the children of Agbowhiame — we see you, we believe in you, and your dreams are valid,” he said.

Dr. Chimezie highlighted NBM’s commitment to humanitarian service, recalling the group’s interventions during floods in Nigeria, palliatives given to the displaced people of Okuama community, and relief donations in Borno State. He listed the items provided to Agbowhiame Primary School to include:

125 school desks, 150 school uniforms, 500 notebooks, Replacement of all windows and doors, New roofs and ceilings, Complete flooring and full painting of classrooms and surroundings

According to him, education remains at the heart of NBM’s mission, aligning with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s RENEWED HOPE FOR MORE Agenda of improving education and infrastructure across Delta State.

In his remarks, Delta State Chairman Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB), Hon, Samuel Mariere, commended the members of the NBM for the initiative to renovate the school, noting that the gesture was aimed at completing the efforts of the state government in upgrading educational infrastructure and standards of education in the state.

Hon. Mariere, who applauded NBM leadership for this humanitarian gesture in the community, said that with this project the group had keyed into the MORE Agenda program of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to give education its pride of place.

The Chairman who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Simon Akpogherhe, 2nd Member in SUBEB Board, expressed gratitude to NBM members for embarking on such humanitarian project aimed at uplifting standard of education in the community, noting that by this singular act, the Board had been challenged to do more in the school.

According to him: “I’ve listened to the request of the Head Teacher and I can assure you today that the Board will see to it that these requests are met. I have a Chairman who is very hard working and committed to improving the wellbeing of pupils in our schools. I would take all your requests to him and am very optimistic that he would approve them to compliment the efforts of NBM in this school”.

In his speech at the occasion, the President-General of Agbowhiame Community, Mr. Emmanuel Osieta, expressed deep gratitude to NBM for their generosity and commitment to the future of the children.

“With the renovation of these classrooms, we are not just improving our facilities; we are igniting hope, ambition, and a sense of belonging among our pupils,” Osieta said, while also urging parents to support their children to maximize the opportunity.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Dr. Lucky Avweromre, represented by his Vice Chairman, Hon. Happy Mukoro, commended NBM’s gesture, describing it as timely and complementary to the state government’s agenda of raising educational standards.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Jacob Emakpor, who recalled the dilapidated state of the school before the intervention, appealed for additional support in fencing the compound, providing potable water, and recruiting more teachers.

In her remarks, community leader Chief (Mrs) Maria Boro applauded NBM for its selfless service, not just in Agbowhiame but across the country, urging them to sustain their passion for community development.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion were the House of Assembly member representing Ughelli South constituency, Hon. Festus Utuama and Olorogun Johnson Boro, a former Commissioner in Delta state and an elder in the community. They both joined the SUBEB Chairman and national President of NBM of Africa in commissioning the newly renovated blocks of classrooms.

The event ended with songs of joy and appreciation as pupils, teachers, and parents expressed excitement over the new look of their school, which now stands as a beacon of hope for the entire community.