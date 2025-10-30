Oborevwori and Tompolo on national security

Tompolo

By ENEWARIDIDEKE EKANPOU

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori thought deeply and brought greats from different walks of life together in Asaba on October 15, 2025 to witness the parturition of the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo took stock of Oborevwori’s conceptual creation and responsively graced the occasion of the gathering of the who’s who in Delta State, drawn chiefly from intellectuals, captains of industry, politicians and political appointees to security czars. It was a remarkable day in the history of Delta State – a remarkable day that revealed much about the identical ideological wavelengths of Oborevwori and Ekpemupolo.

The world has not forgotten that for over a decade, Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly chorused Tompolo, had been away from public spaces. Beyond being unjustifiably and viciously hunted by a brainwashed past government, his traditional mysticism which demands constant communication between him and Egbesu could be the reason for his decade-long absence from public places. After a decade of absence from public spaces, Tompolo surprisingly put up a maiden appearance on 15 October 15. He ‘cameoed’ in Asaba as the chief launcher of Delta State Security Trust Fund. Upon his surprising dramatic appearance, something indescribably earth-shaking but impressive happened.

A chunk from one of Tompolo’s ten teetotaler tentacles – precisely, the tenth tentacle – created this earth-shaking but impressive drama.

Government and individuals always have priorities in whatever they do. Priorities are markers of developmental visions held either by government or individuals. For focused government and individuals, security is the first priority because any environment devoid of security attracts headwinds of distraction and retrogression. Only a focused government and individuals see security as a priority held above any other considerations.

That Oborevwori and Tompolo see security in Nigeria as a priority portrays them as visionary men committed to strengthening the nation’s security architecture. This is the trigger and conceptualisation behind Governor Oborevwori’s creation named, Delta State Security Trust Fund, launched on October 15, 2025 at Asaba . It was what equally triggered Tompolo’s response to the Delta State Security Trust Fund with N10 billion donation.

Sometimes, people who ideologically share intersection points are encountered in the course of existence. Persons intertwined by identical philosophies and ideologies do hit it off immediately anytime they chance upon each other. For such people no headwind geographically assaults them from any angle. Ideologically intertwined or interlocked by their visions of development and security, it is a natural expectation they hit it off and build security and development partnerships on different fronts towards the betterment of society.

It must be an alliance of growth, where developmental arms are interlocked to put smiles on the faces of the ordinary people. It is a distinctive case where resources are intentionally collapsed in the spirit of developmental collaboration. In Oborevwori and Tompolo the world has just found this ideologically intertwined collaboration during the launch of the Delta State Security Trust Fund. The governor’s spectacularly brotherly reception of Tompolo at Asaba exemppifies this ideological intersection on security matters.

National Security does not start from up. It starts from the very bottom. Community, local government and state security are the building blocks of national security. National security flounders like a torpedoed ship when a security headwind blows from the community, local government and state levels. Oborevwori’s conceptualisation of Delta State Security Trust Fund and Tompolo’s pragmatic N10 billion response to the Fund are driven by a desire to address national security, which beautifully dovetails with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. For Oborevwori and Tompolo it is a creation to strengthen and extend the Renewed Hope Agenda aligned with the MORE Agenda of the Delta State Government.

Tompolo has ten teetotaler tentacles.

The N10 billion donation originates from Tompolo’s tenth teetotaler tentacles. Tompolo’s ten tentacles are suited to different formations and plagues that torment humanity. For every societal plague Tompolo has the tentacle to tackle it just as Oborevwori has the antidote to every infrastructural enigma in Delta State. With Tompolo’s ten teetotaler tentacles and Oborevwori’s infrastructural magic wand or miracle, Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has found a clearly situated space to pursue and realise the vision and ideals of the agenda in Delta State and beyond without any headwinds of malevolence and deflection.

Between Oborevwori and Tompolo a security collaboration has been formalised. The attestation to this is the Delta State Security Trust Fund created by Governor Oborevwori and Tompolo’s deployment of his tenth tentacle to donate N10 billion to the trust fund.The security coalition and alliance between Oborevwori and Tompolo is an ideologically meaningful and focused venture bound to yield delicious fruits for the Renewed Hope and the MORE Agenda of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori. With more pragmatic responses to the Delta State Security Trust Fund beyond the commendable responses it has elicited so far, community, local government, state and federal development projects can be embarked on without interruption to the benefit of the people for whom the projects are meant. Specifically, development projects in Delta State enjoy an established culture of being executed without security-related interruptions because Oborevwori always gives security a priority attention.

Tompolo and Oborevwori are proactive agents of community, local government, state and national security. This is embedded in the Delta State Security Trust Fund and the earth-shaking but impressive financial communication from Tompolo. Oborevwori and Tompolo’s demonstration of commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the designated area of security deserves endless applause. Only endless applause clears the road to more conceptual creations.

Only patriots spare thoughts for national security built from the grass roots level. Oborevwori and Tompolo have demonstrated patriotism and belief in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Delta State Security Trust Fund has come to stay for good like JP Clark’s poeticised ‘Abiku’. With Governor Oborevwori-powered Delta State Security Trust Fund and Tompolo’s pragmatic N10 billion response from his tenth teetotaler tentacle, the road of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the road of the MORE Agenda would be paved with gold of developmental vision realised without headwinds of distraction. Let us therefore applaud Governor Oborevwori and Tompolo for this ideological security alliance and inspire them to explore new areas that could benefit the ordinary Nigerians whose sufferings form the background and motivation that trigger developmental visions created from time to time by every government voted into power.