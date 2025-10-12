Obi of Onitsha goes into seclusion ahead of 2025 Ofala Festival Grand finale

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONITSHA — The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has gone into seclusion to spiritually prepare for the grand finale of this year’s Ofala Festival.

During the period of seclusion, the monarch is expected to commune with the spirits and undergo spiritual cleansing to enhance the fortunes and well-being of his people.

This year’s Ofala, themed “Njikọta na Ntachi” (Unity and Perseverance), will climax this weekend, with the seclusion serving as one of the sacred traditional rites that precede the main celebration.

In a statement signed by Ozonmma Tony Nezieanya, a member of the Media Lead, Strategic Marketing Communications Subcommittee, the sacred rituals were described as an integral part of Onitsha’s rich cultural heritage. The statement explained that the spiritual retreat is also intended to shield the monarch from public view during this sacred period.

The grand celebration of Ofala Festival 2025 will feature Iru Ofala on October 17, a day of majesty and splendour reserved for the monarch and his chiefs. This will be followed by Azu Ofala on October 18, a day for the people, when age grades and cultural groups will parade in colourful displays to pay homage to the Obi.

“We are excited to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Onitsha through the Ofala Festival. This year’s theme emphasizes the importance of unity and perseverance in our community,” said Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, Chairman of the Ofala Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee.