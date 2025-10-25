NYCN urges caution over planned protests, calls for peaceful action

…Encourages youths to prioritise unity and lawful engagement

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kaduna State Chapter, has urged youths to remain calm and law-abiding in response to reports of a planned nationwide demonstration tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Umar Abubakar, the Council reiterated that peaceful protest is a constitutional right, but warned that actions which could inflame tensions or undermine public order should be avoided.

“While peaceful protest remains a constitutional right, any movement that endangers national peace or unity must be firmly rejected by patriotic citizens,” the statement said, urging youths to resist manipulation and to engage through constructive, lawful channels.

The NYCN called on young people to prioritise dialogue, collaboration and non-violent means of pursuing reform and to reject efforts that could destabilise communities. It also commended ongoing government and youth-development initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians and promoting inclusion.

The Kaduna Chapter praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Youth Development, and Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani for their efforts toward youth engagement, and acknowledged the Commissioner for Youth Development in Kaduna State for consistent outreach to youth organisations.

The Council closed by encouraging youths to be innovative, law-abiding and patriotic, stressing that progress is best achieved through peaceful, constructive participation in the nation’s democratic processes.