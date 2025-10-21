Nigerian man jailed in UK for impersonating female nurse to work in hospital

A Nigerian male migrant identified as Lucius Njoku who used his female friend’s identity to work at an NHS accident and emergency department in the UK has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Njoku, 33, fraudulently used the name of agency nurse Joyce George to work several shifts over two months as a healthcare assistant at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Despite wearing George’s NHS name badge, which had her photograph, the Nigerian national was able to work undetected for weeks.

The hospital discovered Njoku’s deception only after a patient confronted him about his identity.

He reportedly replied: “My name is Joyce – but I am a man.” as quoted by Telegraph UK.

Hospital staff then reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed Njoku had worked multiple shifts at the facility.

Investigations revealed that George, 32, also a Nigerian national, had obtained her nursing job through an outside agency following a successful interview.

However, between February and April 2024, she allowed Njoku to do her shifts under her name. It remains unclear how he obtained an NHS uniform for the role.

Police officers later raided George’s home, where they found Njoku. Prosecutors told the court that phones seized from both of them “showed communication between them about work patterns.”

At Chester Magistrates’ Court, Njoku — who lives separately with his NHS worker wife — admitted fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £239 in costs and surcharge.

It is not yet known whether Njoku will face deportation, as he is a dependant on his wife’s work visa.

Meanwhile, George fled the UK after being charged with fraud and is believed to have returned to Nigeria. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Prosecutor Lisa McGuire said: “Njoku normally worked as Joyce George and Joyce George has allowed this to happen and agreed to it. The two were interviewed in relation to the offence. Both initially entered complete ‘No comment’ interviews and as I understand it, Miss George has returned to Nigeria.”

Njoku’s solicitor, Steven Alis, told the court that his client had no previous convictions and originally came to the UK as a student.

“Mr Njoku came to this country as a student. There was an issue of finance and whilst they were being sorted out he obtained work,” he said.

“Part of that work he obtained as you are now aware was working effectively under the name of Miss George. It is perhaps surprising it was not picked up by management.”

He added: “But there was no complaint about the level of work. He did have the qualifications but his safeguarding checks had not come through.”

In his judgment, District Judge Jack McGarva said: “You deceived your way into a job which requires safeguarding checks and you bypassed those checks. That undermines the DBS and safeguarding system. Although you were qualified to do the work and you did the work without complaint, that is not the point.”

He continued: “There is an argument that immediate custody is required to deter other people from seeking to circumvent the DBS system. Had you any convictions that made you unsuitable to work in the environment, that would have made things a lot worse. But you have been assessed as not posing a risk to any specific person.”

