Nigeria to host 2026 World Investment Summit, targets $5 trillion FDI

Nigeria is set to host the World Investment Summit (WIS) 2026, a major global economic forum projected to attract up to $5 trillion in foreign direct investment (FDI), the organisers announced.

The event, themed “Unlocking Capital, Accelerating Development, Driving Prosperity,” will take place in Abuja from April 27–30, 2026, bringing together over 80 Heads of State and Government, 96 Ministers, 800 speakers, and more than 8,000 participants from across the world.

The Summit is designed to position Nigeria as a leading destination for global investment and economic partnerships, while advancing Africa’s integration into international capital flows.

As part of the build-up, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body established by the Presidency to enhance Nigeria’s global economic interests, hosted a Pre-Summit Dinner at the Wells Carlton Hotel, Abuja, where the official logo and agenda were unveiled.

Speaking at the event, PFIPC Director-General, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, said Nigeria’s hosting of the summit marked “a new era of opportunity.”

“Nigeria, with its vast potential and global opportunity, is the perfect host for this momentous occasion. We stand at the threshold of a new era, poised to unlock our vast potential and become a beacon of growth and prosperity in Africa.”

He described the Summit as “more than a conference, a catalyst for growth, a platform for partnership, and a beacon of hope for a brighter future.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s appeal to investors, the PFIPC noted the country’s young population, its access to a $3 trillion market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and its diverse opportunities in energy, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and creative industries.

The Council also underscored the importance of strengthening local enterprises and SMEs alongside attracting foreign capital.

“Helping local businesses recover and thrive is just as important as attracting foreign investments,” the Council noted. “Strong local enterprises create a stable environment that benefits both communities and international investors.”

In his closing remarks, Prince Adeyemi called for synergy among government agencies and partners:

“To all MDAs, especially those with overlapping functions, let us complement one another because we are all working for the same government and towards the same goals. United we stand, divided we fall, and we must not fall.”

He further acknowledged the contribution of the diplomatic community and development partners, describing their collaboration as “the spirit of cooperation that binds us.”

The World Investment Summit 2026 will culminate in the adoption of the Abuja Investment Declaration, a continental charter for sustainable investment facilitation. It represents a defining moment for Nigeria and Africa’s integration into global investment flows, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to driving prosperity through partnership, innovation, and policy reform.