Nigeria must embrace deeper tech-driven transformation in healthcare system or fall behind – IT expert

By Adeola Badru

An information technology expert, Olayinka Ayeni, has called for urgent and deliberate integration of technology into Nigeria’s healthcare system to improve access, efficiency, and trust in service delivery.

Ayeni, the founder of Digital Health Systems Limited, made the call in a statement made available to Vanguard, noting that the continued disconnect between the healthcare sector and information technology is contributing to waste, duplication, and loss of critical data.

“Bridging IT and healthcare is no longer a choice; it is a necessity. The health of Nigerians depends on it,” Ayeni said.

He explained that while healthcare and information technology are often seen as separate fields, they are now inseparable in any functional system.

The IT expert pointed out that in many developed and developing countries, technology has become central to healthcare delivery, from electronic medical records and appointment scheduling to diagnostics and remote care.

“In Nigeria, patients still wait in long queues for records that could be accessed in seconds. Hospitals rely on physical folders, and doctors often lack the complete information they need because files are misplaced or incomplete,” he said.

Ayeni noted that despite Nigeria’s fast-growing tech sector, with millions of people using mobile apps for banking, communication, and e-commerce, the healthcare sector continues to lag in the use of digital tools.

“The gap is visible in the daily experiences of ordinary Nigerians. A man in Kano managing hypertension may visit three different facilities, each with its own file, none connected to the other.”

“A mother in Port Harcourt may repeat laboratory tests simply because previous results are not available. These are not problems of medicine but of systems, and systems are the domain of information technology,” he said.

Citing global examples, Ayeni said countries like the United States have made electronic health records standard, while India uses mobile platforms to give patients real-time access to prescriptions and test results. Rwanda and Kenya, he added, use digital tools to notify patients of results and assist community health workers.

“In these countries, patients benefit, providers save time, and governments gain reliable data for planning,” he said.

Ayeni observed that although some hospitals and private clinics in Nigeria have started experimenting with electronic systems, their adoption remains scattered and inconsistent.

He said many of the systems do not communicate with each other, and patients have limited access to their own health records beyond what is printed on paper.

“The result is duplication, waste, and frustration. The question is not whether technology belongs in healthcare; it does, but how Nigeria will bridge the gap,” Ayeni said.

He pointed to the transformation of Nigeria’s banking sector as a model, noting how the introduction of the Bank Verification Number and the rise of mobile banking revolutionised financial services.

“This leap did not happen because of banking reforms alone; it happened because IT became central to financial services. Healthcare requires the same urgency,” he said.

Ayeni further stressed that digitising health information is not only about efficiency but also about strengthening trust. According to him, paper-based records are prone to forgery, loss, and inconsistencies, which can undermine the credibility of health documents used for school, work, or travel.

“Technology can strengthen credibility by ensuring that records are secure, verifiable, and consistent. Patients deserve confidence that their health information will not disappear with a misplaced folder or be questioned when presented,” he said.

While acknowledging infrastructural challenges such as electricity, internet connectivity, and funding, Ayeni argued that similar barriers have been overcome in other sectors.

“The spread of mobile banking, the growth of e-commerce, and the rise of digital payments all prove that where there is demand and commitment, solutions follow. Healthcare should not remain the last frontier of outdated processes,” he said.

Ayeni stressed the need for collaboration between health professionals and IT experts, saying both sides must work together to design and implement effective systems.

“Doctors and nurses are experts in treatment, but technology requires its own expertise. The bridge between these two worlds must be built by collaboration: health professionals defining needs and IT experts designing systems that make those needs possible. Neither side can succeed alone,” he said.

Ayeni also said that patients have a vital role in demanding better services, just as they embraced mobile banking and communication apps in the past.

“In fact, demand often drives change faster than policy. When people expect faster, safer, and more reliable access, providers will be pressured to respond.”

He stated that healthcare depended on information being accurate, timely, and accessible when needed, and that technology must be at the heart of making that possible.

“Without technology, information is lost, delayed, or doubted. With technology, it becomes a foundation for better treatment, better planning, and better outcomes,” he said.