New Enugu Group backs Mbah’s defection to APC

…Says move will link Enugu to national development grid

A prominent socio-political organisation in Enugu State, the New Enugu Group, has declared full support for Governor Peter Mbah’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a bold and strategic step towards aligning the state with the federal government for enhanced development opportunities.

Speaking with journalists at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on Tuesday during the official ceremony where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the APC flag to Governor Mbah, the group’s convener, Barr. Henry Okeke, hailed the governor for what he termed a visionary and courageous decision.

Okeke said the development marks “a decisive break from the past and the dawn of a new political era in Enugu State,” adding that the move would help attract federal presence, projects, and investments long denied the state.

“We declare total support for our capable governor and an icon of the New Enugu State as he takes this historic step to connect our dear state to the Progressive Government at the centre,” Okeke said.

“We align fully with His Excellency in this new dawn.”

He explained that the group, with members spread across the 260 electoral wards of the state, had already activated its grassroots structures to mobilize in support of Governor Mbah under the APC platform.

“We reiterate our confidence in his leadership. His achievements in just two years have been unprecedented, and with this alignment, Enugu will experience more jobs, opportunities, and accelerated development,” he added.

Okeke also expressed optimism that Mbah’s defection would strengthen Enugu’s political relevance at the national level and ensure the delivery of more democratic dividends to the people.

Earlier, Governor Mbah officially announced the state’s transition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a colourful event attended by a large crowd of supporters.

In his address, the governor explained that the decision followed growing calls from the people of the state for closer collaboration with the federal government to accelerate development.

The ceremony was attended by APC national leaders, governors, and other key stakeholders, including former PDP members at both state and national levels. Speakers at the event described the defection as a watershed moment in Enugu’s political history.