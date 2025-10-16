NELFUND seeks institutions’ collaboration to update, upload student records

…ahead of portal opening for 2025/2026 academic session

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has called on all accredited tertiary institutions across the country to update and upload student records on its Student Verification Portal in preparation for the official opening of the portal for the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to a statement issued by Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND, the exercise is a proactive step aimed at ensuring a seamless verification and loan application process for students once the application portal opens.

Institutions have been directed to capture and upload accurate data of all students, both returning and newly admitted, using each student’s admission number or other unique verifiable identifiers.

“NELFUND recognises the critical role tertiary institutions play in the success of the Education Loan Scheme and seeks their continued cooperation and partnership to expand access to higher education for all eligible Nigerian students,” the statement read.

The Fund emphasised that only students whose details have been duly uploaded and verified through their respective institutions will be eligible to apply for and benefit from the student loan scheme.

To ensure the process runs smoothly, institutions are urged to commence and complete the upload exercise promptly and to designate qualified officers to oversee the activity in line with NELFUND’s technical guidelines.

“This collaboration is key to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind as we prepare to open the portal for the new academic session,” Mrs Oluwatuyi added.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration by facilitating equitable access to higher education through financial support to students who need it most.