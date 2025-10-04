NCC cracks down on piracy in Lagos

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating piracy and copyright infringement in Nigeria, maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against these illicit activities.

Its Director-General, Dr John Asien, made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.

He disclosed that the commission has taken a tough stance against pirates by conducting anti-piracy operations across Lagos State.

Asien added that the Commission remained resolute in protecting the intellectual property rights of creators, authors, and innovators across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, piracy poses a serious threat to the nation’s creative economy, discouraging investments and depriving rightful owners of their hard-earned revenue.

He added that the NCC would continue to intensify enforcement operations and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to allow piracy to thrive. It undermines creativity, weakens innovation, and destroys the livelihoods of hard-working Nigerians who depend on intellectual property for survival,” he said.

Asien said the Commission, in recent months, recorded major successes through various enforcement exercises across major markets in Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt, resulting in the confiscation of pirated materials worth millions of naira.

The Director-General also revealed that the NCC was working closely with law enforcement agencies, such as the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Customs Service, to curb the importation, distribution, and sale of pirated works across the country.

Asien called for stronger collaboration with industry stakeholders, including authors, musicians, filmmakers, and publishers, to raise public awareness on the dangers of piracy and to promote respect for intellectual property rights.

He added that the Commission had embarked on several advocacy campaigns and sensitisation programmes in schools, markets, and digital platforms to educate the public about the importance of copyright compliance and supporting genuine creative works.

He commended the Federal Government for its continuous support in the fight against piracy.

Asien urged state governments and private organisations to collaborate with the NCC in building a sustainable creative economy driven by innovation and integrity.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission would continue to strengthen its operational capacity, deploy technology-driven solutions, and engage international partners to ensure that the menace of piracy is drastically reduced in the country. (NAN)