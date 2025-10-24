NBA stars arrested in illegal gambling cases

The game of basketball hasn’t faced this level of controversy since your family reunion pickup game got you banned from the YMCA.

As the NBA’s regular season tips off this week, two high-profile gambling busts have sent shockwaves through the league. The FBI on Thursday arrested Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, former player and coach Damon Jones, and Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups over alleged involvement in two separate illegal gambling operations.

According to federal prosecutors, Rozier and Jones are accused of sharing confidential player information—such as injury updates—with individuals who allegedly placed lucrative bets based on those tips.

In one case, Rozier reportedly told an associate that he would exit a game early due to injury, prompting the individual to place a prop bet that allegedly earned them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rozier and the associate then purportedly split the winnings.

The indictment further alleges that Jones leaked the injury status of LeBron James before a February 2023 game. Federal officials say bets were placed on teams including the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors—though, in a slip-up, one official referred to the Raptors as the “Toronto Rangers” during a press conference.

In a second case, prosecutors claim a mafia-linked underground poker ring enlisted Billups and Jones as “celebrity bait” to lure wealthy victims. The games were allegedly rigged with X-ray table scanners, hidden cameras in card trays, and a shuffler machine that transmitted information to accomplices backstage. Players involved in the con reportedly used contact lenses and glasses designed to read pre-marked cards, making the setup a high-tech swindle.

The FBI said more than 30 people were arrested across 11 states, with losses estimated in the tens of millions of dollars. “This was organised deception on a national scale,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated.

In response, the NBA—which has commercial partnerships with FanDuel and DraftKings—announced that Rozier and Billups have been placed on immediate leave pending investigation.

Rozier’s legal team has described his arrest as a “publicity stunt,” insisting he will vigorously fight the charges. Jones and Billups have yet to issue statements.

Not exactly the kind of drama the NBA hoped for as it continues its increasingly cosy relationship with the gambling industry.