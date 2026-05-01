How Mike Adenuga inspires beyond wealth, by Onochie Anibeze

Chief Mike Adenuga Jr. is certainly not the only wealthy man in Nigeria.

So why is it that, year after year, his birthday sparks an outpouring of heartfelt celebration unlike any other?

It’s not just about money or fame. In fact, if you read the tributes, you’ll notice something striking—people rarely dwell on his riches. That’s not what defines him.

Yes, Chief Adenuga is admired for his towering achievements in business. But what truly sets him apart and keeps people celebrating him with genuine passion is his humanity. His kindness. His generosity. His commitment to touching lives, uplifting the youth, and promoting sports, arts, culture, and music. Simply put, he is a good man. Many can testify to this. I certainly can. I’ve experienced his kindness firsthand.

Our paths crossed during his remarkable involvement in Nigerian football. He didn’t just sponsor the league; he backed the national teams, including the Super Eagles, with unmatched passion. He played a key role in CAF Champions League victories for Enyimba F.C. in 2003 and 2004. They still remain the only Nigerian club to achieve that feat. In recognition, then Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu honored him with the title “Enyi of Africa.” It’s a fitting name. “Enyi” means Elephant in Igbo, symbolizing strength and a large heart, both of which he embodies.

Then came a deeply personal moment in 2010. I was preparing to travel to India for medical treatment. Without being asked, Chief Adenuga stepped in, offering not just financial help, but consistent moral support. Every week during my two-month stay in Delhi, he checked in on me. Then one day, he said something I’ll never forget: “If you need more money, just know that I’m a phone call away.”

How many people would do that?

I thanked him then, and I still do today. Chief Adenuga turned 73 on Wednesday. My prayers for him on that day remain unchanged: that God continues to bless him abundantly. And I know I’m not alone. Many who have felt his impact carry similar gratitude.

His love for football went beyond funding. He wanted excellence. He even asked me to prepare a paper on how to grow the Nigerian league. He was that passionate about our football. But corruption within the system discouraged him. Like politics, football administration has long been plagued by individuals more interested in personal gain than progress. Even legends like Segun Odegbami continue to advocate for reforms that would allow competent and principled leadership to thrive and perhaps bring visionary supporters like Adenuga back into the fold.

Still, his influence in sports hasn’t faded. Through Glo, he continues to support outstanding athletes as ambassadors, rewarding excellence and encouraging dreams. His impact also stretches into Nollywood and the music industry. Ask anyone there, and you’ll hear glowing praise.

From the highest ranks of society to the humblest corners, people celebrate Chief Mike Adenuga not for his wealth, but for his heart. Because not every rich man carries the poor along. Not every powerful figure lifts others as he does.

That’s what makes him different. That’s why he stands out. That’s why he remains, to many, including me, the ideal Nigerian businessman.

Sir, may God continue to bless you, grant you good health, and guide you with wisdom as you journey gracefully through life.

Happy Birthday, Enyi of Africa.