Miva Open University opens new study centre in Port Harcourt

By Ephraim Oseji

Miva Open University has opened its Port Harcourt Study in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This milestone, building on the success of its Abuja campus, the Lagos and Jos study centres, reinforces Miva’s mission to provide flexible and accessible higher education opportunities across Nigeria.



The Port Harcourt Study Centre is designed to support current and prospective students in the region by addressing challenges such as inconsistent power supply and limited internet connectivity. The facility offers quiet study areas, reliable power and internet, collaboration spaces, and on-site administrative support.



Beyond infrastructure, the centre provides a place where students can connect with coursemates, take exams, access admissions assistance, and participate in workshops, study sessions, student community events, and other academic activities.



The establishment of the Port Harcourt Study Centre contributes to Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to improve access to tertiary education. It provides a hybrid learning option for those who require both the flexibility of online learning and the reliability of in-person support.



The centre will serve a wide range of learners, including working professionals, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home parents, and school leavers, who seek to continue their education while managing other commitments.



In his welcome address, Professor Tayo Arulogun, the Vice Chancellor of Miva Open University, encouraged the students to take full ownership of the study centre and make the most of the facilities provided by the university.



“Take ownership of this study centre and maximise the facilities the university has made available to support your learning,” he said.



He also urged the students to uphold the values of Miva Open University and to represent the institution with pride wherever they go.



Oladipo Olugbemi, the Chief People Officer of the uLesson Group, on behalf of the uLesson Group CEO and Chancellor of Miva Open University, said during the launch, “Rivers State is home to one of the most dynamic learning communities in Nigeria. This state ranks third in terms of our student enrolment—a clear testament to the appetite for knowledge, innovation, and progress that defines the people of Rivers.

“This centre is therefore our way of saying “thank you”—thank you for believing in Miva’s vision of accessible, high-quality, and technology-driven tertiary education.”



He added, “By situating a centre here, we are not just expanding our footprint—we are deepening our partnership with Riverians, empowering more learners, and reaffirming our belief that education must meet people where they are.”



Miva Open University, licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2023, offers a broad spectrum of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. Undergraduate programmes include Business Management, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Public Health, Nursing, Mass Communication, and more. In addition, postgraduate programmes include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Public Health (MPH), and Master of Information Technology (MIT).



The university also accepts direct entry and inter-university transfer applications, allowing HND, diploma, and NCE holders to transition into degree programmes and offering university students in other institutions the opportunity to move into a more flexible learning system.