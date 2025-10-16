Keyamo seeks aviation safety, security via collaboration

Festus Keyamo.

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has called for more collaboration between the judiciary and regulators to boost safety in the aviation sector.

Keyamo made the call on Thursday at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Conference in Abuja.

The theme of the event is titled “The Role of Judges in Sustaining Nigeria`s Adherence to Applicable International Conventions in Relation to Carriage by Air.’’

The minister said such a partnership would ensure consistency in the aviation sector in terms of safety and security.

“As we continue to implement reforms in the aviation sector, our efforts are strengthened when the judiciary and the regulators collaborate effectively to uphold shared goals.

“Aviation disputes are often technical and demand not only knowledge of the law but also an appreciation of international standards, insurance mechanisms, and operational realities.

“That is why the NCAA’s initiative to convene this roundtable is commendable. It bridges the communication gap between the regulators and those who are tasked with interpreting those regulations.’’

According to him, the ministry’s goal is to establish a system that commands trust from passengers, investors, and international partners, built on safety, accountability, and justice.

Keyamo described the gathering as a meeting of minds at the crossroads of law, policy, and international civil aviation; an intersection that defined how to protect lives, resolve disputes, and maintain confidence in a nation’s skies.

“Aviation, by its nature, is an international enterprise. Aircraft cross borders daily; obligations and liabilities often follow them as provided for in several civil aviation treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“This means that our judges, more than most professionals, bear the task of interpreting treaties and conventions in ways that reflect both our national interest and our international obligations.

“My lords, you are therefore partners in shaping Nigeria’s reputation in the global civil aviation community,’’ he said.

Keyamo said when the court interpreted a provision of international conventions, it resolved a dispute and sent a signal to the world about how Nigeria honoured its commitments under international law.

Earlier, the NCAA Director-General, Capt. Chris Najomo said that Nigeria’s continuous adherence to the international conventions was a statement of national integrity and institutional strength.

According to him, when the law is interpreted with clarity and purpose, it becomes the foundation upon which safety, fairness, and trust are built in aviation.

“Nigeria’s obligations under key instruments such as the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1999 reflect our nation’s dedication to international best practices.

“Yet, conventions achieve their true force only when upheld in our courts, and this is where the critical role of the judiciary comes in.

“Through their judgments, our judges interpret not just the letter of the law, but its spirit and intent, thereby balancing the interests of passengers, operators, regulators and the State,’’ he said.

According to him, the NCAA remains committed to continuous alignment with international standards, robust oversight, and transparent governance.

“We are, however, mindful that regulation alone is not enough. The judiciary’s wisdom gives permanence and legitimacy to every effort we make to uphold the rule of law in aviation,’’ he said.

