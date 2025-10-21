Kano Hisbah swings into action to tie knot between TikTokers

Hisbah

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Hisbah Board said it has implemented measures to enforce a court order facilitating the wedding of two popular TikTok users, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda.

The order that the duo tie the knot within 60 days followed their recent appearance in viral videos deemed “indecent” by the Kano State Films and Video Censorship Board.

The Deputy Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen, who confirmed that arrangements were in top gear, said the board has already contacted its counterpart in Zamfara to reach out to the parents of the bride who will serve as representatives during the conduct of the wedding.

Sheikh Aminudeen said that the TikTokers have been sent forward to undergo various screening tests, including drugs, Genotype, HIV and others, to certify their health status and compatibility.

He also said efforts were in place to finalise all arrangements on the dowry, accommodation for the couple, to ensure smooth conduct of the wedding within the 60 days stipulated by the court.

Recall that the two TikTokers were arraigned before the court in recent weeks for allegedly producing and circulating obscene content on social media.

Mai Wushirya was earlier remanded in a correctional facility after clips showing him engaging in what authorities described as “immoral and demeaning acts” with the female content creator went viral.

Sheikh Aminudeen further reiterated the Hisbah Board’s commitment to sanitising Kano from immoral behaviours and social vices, warning residents to refrain from sharing obscene or indecent materials online.

The Deputy Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, however, hinted about an upcoming mass wedding ceremony in the state with support from the Kano State Government aimed to support moral conduct, promote decency, and assist intending couples who lack the means to marry formally.