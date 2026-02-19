Ramadan: Hisbah arrests nine in Kano for allegedly eating in public

Hisbah

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confirmed the arrest of nine Muslims for allegedly eating in public on Wednesday, the first day of the Ramadan fast.

The board’s deputy commander, Mujahid Aminudeen, said the suspects consist of two women and seven men.

According to him, the individuals were apprehended after they were sighted eating openly during daylight hours.

“We arrested them and they are with us, where we will teach them the importance of fasting, how to pray and read the Qur’an, and how to become good Muslims,” Aminudeen said.

He, however, did not state when the suspects would be released.

Kano State, which is predominantly Muslim, operates Islamic law alongside Nigeria’s civil legal system.

During the Ramadan period, officials of the Hisbah Board routinely monitor food outlets, markets and public spaces to ensure adherence to fasting rules among Muslims.

Vanguard News