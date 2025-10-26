Hisbah halts alleged same-sex wedding in Kano, arrests 25

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has foiled an alleged same-sex wedding and arrested no fewer than 25 persons in connection with the event.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Commander of Hisbah, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminuddeen, said the operatives apprehended the suspected groom, Abubakar Idris, along with 24 guests who attended the ceremony.

According to him, the arrest followed a tip-off received by the board about a planned same-sex marriage ceremony scheduled to take place at an event centre in the Hotoro area of the state.

“We received a complaint about the alleged same-sex marriage. Upon investigation, we discovered the event was taking place at the Fatima Event Centre in Hotoro, near the bypass,” Sheikh Aminuddeen said.

“Our officers acted swiftly and succeeded in halting the event. A total of 25 persons were arrested, including the groom, Abubakar Idris. Out of the 25, 18 were males while seven were females. Some of them were residents of Sheka, Yar Gaya, Kofar Nasarawa, and other parts of the state,” he added.

The Deputy Commander further urged parents to take their parental responsibilities seriously by ensuring proper upbringing of their children and monitoring the kind of company they keep.

“Parents must guide their wards and ensure they associate with the right peers to prevent moral decadence in society,” he advised.