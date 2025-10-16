Kaduna tops 2025 transparency, integrity index

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Government has again emerged as Nigeria’s most transparent and accountable state, topping the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index was released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

This marks the second consecutive year Kaduna has clinched the No. 1 position, reinforcing its reputation for openness, accountability, and institutional integrity.

According to the report, Kaduna scored 49.08 per cent to retain first place nationally, ahead of Kano’s 46.86 per cent and Osun’s 45.97 per cent.

The state also recorded the highest score in the ‘Control of Corruption Variable’, achieving 80 per cent, which reflects its strong anti-corruption mechanisms and commitment to ethical governance.

The TII assessed all 36 states across five core areas: Fiscal transparency, open procurement, human resources, control of corruption, and citizens’ engagement.

Kaduna’s outstanding performance across these parameters highlights the impact of the reform-driven leadership of Gov. Uba Sani, whose administration continues to build on the solid governance foundations laid in the state.

Sani, while reacting to the development, said: “Our administration has prioritised transparency and accountability as the foundation of sustainable development.

“This recognition from the Centre for Fiscal Transparency reaffirms that Kaduna is not only performing but doing so with integrity.

“We will continue to deepen reforms, strengthen citizen engagement, and ensure that every Kobo is accounted for.”

Also commenting on the ranking, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, described the feat as “a clear validation of the Uba Sani-led administration’s result-oriented governance.

“This ranking is not by chance — it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices and institutional reforms aimed at promoting openness, curbing corruption, and ensuring that governance delivers tangible results for citizens.

“It underscores the Governor’s firm belief that transparency breeds trust, and trust is the cornerstone of effective leadership,” Maiyaki stated.

The announcement comes shortly after Kaduna ranked third nationally, with an excellent 4-star rating in the PCL. State Performance Index (pSPI) 2025, recognised for fiscal sustainability, industrial strength, and asset management.

The Kaduna State Government reaffirmed its commitment to building transparent and accountable institutions, deepening participatory governance, and positioning Kaduna as a model of integrity-driven leadership in Nigeria and beyond.

