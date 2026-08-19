Peter Obi is ‘candidate of conscience’ as campaigns begin – Media office

By Henry Umoru

As the presidential campaigns begin today, as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of next year’s elections, Peter Obi, has formally presented him as the “Candidate of Conscience” as campaigns for the 2027 presidential election officially commence.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the POMR Spokesman, Idris Zekeri, the media office urged Nigerians to pay close attention to Obi’s message and assess all presidential candidates based on their records, ideas, competence and character.

According to the statement, the 2026 Electoral Act provides for the commencement of presidential campaigns ahead of the January 2027 election, marking the beginning of an intensive 150-day campaign period.

The media office whileb describing the period as critical to Nigeria’s democratic future, noted that the election would determine not only who occupies the presidency but also the direction the country takes in the years ahead, just as it framed the contest as a choice between what it described as “old habits of waste, division, and broken promises” and a new direction anchored on competence, accountability, productivity and hope.

The statement said that the campaign of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour, LP would focus on transforming Nigeria “from consumption to production,” reducing the cost of governance, strengthening education and healthcare, improving national security and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

The media office described the former Anambra State governor as a politician whose public identity is associated with prudence, fiscal discipline and accountability, adding that his political message is centred on the belief that government should serve citizens rather than political interests.

The statement read, “Nigerians, Section 98(1) of the 2026 Electoral Act states that the presidential campaign for the January 16, 2027, presidential election will commence today, August 19, 2026, and conclude 150 days later, on January 15 2027. Therefore, in the upcoming 150 days from today, presidential candidates vying for the January 16, 2027, election will engage in an intensive political campaign. Among them is the presidential flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), MR PETER GREGORY OBI, a 65-year-old former governor of Anambra State. His media office today officially introduces him to Nigerians as the Candidate of Conscience.

“Calling a political leader a “candidate of conscience” recognises an operational standard rooted in integrity, frugality, and accountability. In a landscape long characterised by fiscal recklessness and transactional leadership, Obi’s public profile stands out for specific, structural reasons.

“For us in the Peter Obi Media Office, these 150 days are crucial because they mark a journey that will culminate on January 16, 2027, when Nigerians decide not only who becomes president but also what kind of nation Nigeria will evolve into.

“This campaign goes beyond a typical political contest. It is a battle between two opposing visions: a Nigeria burdened by old habits of waste, division, and broken promises, and a Nigeria driven by competence, accountability, productivity, and hope.

“At the forefront of this historic mission is Peter Obi—the candidate whose political identity has become closely linked with prudence, discipline, and public accountability. His campaign message continues to emphasise transforming Nigeria “from consumption to production,” reducing the cost of governance, strengthening education and healthcare, enhancing security, and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Peter Obi enters this campaign not as a champion of one tribe, one religion, or one region but as a Nigerian seeking judgement based on his record, ideas, and vision. He has consistently maintained that leadership should be defined by competence, capacity, character, compassion, and commitment — not ethnicity or political entitlement.

“Over the next 150 days, Nigerians will hear many promises. They will witness political rallies, campaign slogans, and passionate debates. Yet the most important question remains unchanged:

“Who possesses the integrity, discipline, and courage to rescue Nigeria from economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and institutional decay?

“Peter Obi believes the answer lies in restoring trust between government and the people. He has pledged to reduce the cost of governance, fight corruption through transparency, invest in productive sectors of the economy, and ensure that public resources serve the public good rather than political privilege.

“This is more than a campaign for votes. It is a call to Nigerians who believe that public office should be an instrument of service, not personal enrichment; that leadership should unite rather than divide; and that every child, regardless of birthplace or background, deserves the opportunity to succeed.

“From today until January 16, 2027, every speech, debate, manifesto, and campaign stop should be judged by one standard: Which candidate offers the greatest capacity to build a secure, prosperous, united, and accountable Nigeria?

“Peter Obi will not be asking Nigerians to vote for him because of his ethnicity, religion, or political connections. He asks to be judged by his record, his ideas, and his character. As governor of Anambra State, he consistently portrayed himself as a prudent manager of public resources, emphasising investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure while advocating fiscal responsibility. Throughout his public life, he has argued that government should serve the people rather than those in power.

“Governance is neither a personal inheritance nor a reward for political loyalty. Obi’s message centres on the conviction that leadership must be earned through verifiable competence, character, and measurable outcomes.

“Therefore, as campaigns commence nationwide, Nigerians should look beyond slogans and propaganda. They should scrutinise every candidate’s record, ideas, and vision. Democracy is strongest when citizens make informed choices based on facts rather than fear or primordial sentiment.

“The road to January 16, 2027, begins effectively today. History will remember not only those who sought power but also those who chose the future they wanted for their country. The crucial question before every Nigerian is simple: Who can be trusted to lead Nigeria towards unity, accountability, prosperity, and hope?

“The next 150 days will test not only the candidates but also the conscience of the nation. History is calling. Nigeria is watching. The world is watching. The future is waiting.

“Let the campaign begin. Let the people decide. And let Nigeria choose hope over fear, competence over propaganda, and conscience over convenience.

“We present to you the man who is willing and prepared to reset our country for a journey to greatness. He is Peter (Okwute) Gregory Obi. Listen to him.”