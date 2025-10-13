Italy’s Gattuso ‘very happy’ at Gaza peace deal ahead of World Cup qualifier with Israel

Credit: Getty Images

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday hailed the “beautiful” Gaza peace deal ahead of his team’s fraught 2026 World Cup qualifier with Israel.

The Azzurri host Israel on Tuesday in Udine, a small city which will be the scene of a massive security operation with a pro-Palestinian demonstration set take place.

Around 10,000 people are expected to protest against the staging of the match, equivalent to roughly one tenth of the population of the city in Italy’s far north-east.

Gattuso hopes that the ceasefire agreement brokered after two years of war — which includes an exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners that began on Monday — will calm a tense atmosphere ahead of an important match for Italy’s bid to qualify for a World Cup after missing the last two.

“It was a beautiful thing to see, we spoke about it with everyone in our hotel, who works in the football federation (FIGC). We were all very happy,” Gattuso told reporters.

“I respect those who will be outside (the demonstrators)… but we’re very happy that the war has been stopped.”

The FIGC said that 8,000 tickets have been sold for the match at the Bluenergy Stadium which has a capacity of just over 25,000, with fans mostly staying away for a match deemed “high risk” by Italy’s interior ministry.

Some 1,000 police officers, supported by helicopters and drones, will be deployed in Udine which was selected as the venue in order to limit the potential for disorder, just as with a Nations League match between Italy and Israel in September last year.

During massive strike action in support of the Palestinians earlier this month, demonstrators went to the Italian national team’s training centre in Florence to demand the match be called off.

Appeals from Udine’s mayor Alberto Felice De Toni that the fixture be postponed have also fallen on deaf ears.

– Kean out –

Gattuso will be without Moise Kean after the Fiorentina striker failed to recover from an ankle sprain suffered during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Estonia.

Kean’s absence is a blow for Italy as the 25-year-old has scored six times in his last four matches for his country, including the opener in the Group I match in Tallinn over the weekend.

“We knew that there was little chance of Moise recovering in time,” said Gattuso.

“He ate with the rest of the team today and we gave him a round of applause for what he’s given us over the last few days.”

Italy sit second in the five-team group, six points behind leaders Norway and three ahead of third-placed Israel with a game in hand on both.

A win in Udine will secure Italy at least second place and a spot in the play-offs, with only first place giving direct qualification for next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However Italy, who have three fixtures left to play, would need Norway to slip up against Estonia next month to have a realistic chance of finishing top, due to the 19-goal gap in goal difference between the two teams.

Italy host Norway in their final group fixture at the San Siro on November 16.