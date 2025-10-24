Insecurity: Governors, DSS to strengthen intelligence sharing

*** As governors commend CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum have said that they will help deepen intelligence sharing and coordination with the Department of State Services as part of moves to tackle security threats, violent extremism, and inter-communal tensions across the country.

In a communique at the end of the fifth meeting of the governors held from Thursday night to early Friday, the state executives also called on themselves to rally support for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, describing it as a vital step toward gender equity and inclusive governance.

In a communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors are alarmed at a situation whereinrecent weeks, gunmen have launched sporadic attacks on lives and property in parts of the country, just as they emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to promote peace and stability across the country.

Recall that the DSS had on Tuesday warned of a planned attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province targeting Ondo and Kogi States.

In response, security agencies in these affected states have heightened surveillance and activated counter-terrorism measures to thwart the threat, especially in Kogi State, which borders 10 states: Benue to the east, Anambra to the south, Enugu to the southeast, Edo and Ondo to the southwest, Ekiti and Kwara to the west, Niger to the north, Nasarawa to the northeast, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which has been identified as a strategic location.

The communique by the state governors at the end of the meeting was read by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the Communique, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who was represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, made a presentation on the bank’s ongoing stabilisation efforts to restore price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy.

At the end of the presentation, the governors endorsed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s economic stabilisation, as they commended the CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability, and called for continued collaboration with fiscal authorities to sustain growth and stability.

The communique read in full, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, deliberated on issues affecting the country.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on the Bank’s ongoing stabilisation efforts to restore price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy. The briefing highlighted recent policy measures, including the tightening of monetary policy, unification of exchange rate windows, and recapitalisation of banks, to curb inflation, enhance liquidity management, and consolidate macroeconomic stability. Governors commended the CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, on emerging security threats and intelligence-led strategies to strengthen subnational coordination. The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition. Governors expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive engagement and reiterated their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.

“The Forum noted that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (HB 1349) will be voted on between November 4 and 6, 2025.

“The Bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create special constituencies exclusively contested by women in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary measure to enhance gender representation. Governors were urged to engage their senators, members of the House of Representatives, and state assemblies to support the bill’s passage and affirm Nigeria’s commitment to equity and inclusive governance.”