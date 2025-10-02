Ibadan to host workshop on competency-based education

Educators, policy makers and institutional leaders are set to converge on Ibadan this weekend for a workshop focused on advancing competency-based education, a model increasingly seen as critical for addressing gaps in traditional learning systems.

The workshop, scheduled for Saturday, October 4, 2025, will hold at the American Open University Global Campus, Ashi, New Bodija, Ibadan, with simultaneous virtual participation for attendees outside the city.

The program, titled “Building Effective Competency-Based Educational Programs,” is to offer practical guidance on the design, development and delivery of educational models that prioritize demonstrable skills over seat-time or credit hours.

Organizers say the sessions will be highly interactive, giving participants an opportunity to engage with hands-on training and examine the role of emerging technologies in implementing competency-based programs.

The lead facilitator is Dr. David S. Akanbi, Professor of Practice at the University of the District of Columbia, Washington, DC, USA.

He is expected to walk participants through frameworks that can help institutions ensure that learners achieve measurable competencies aligned with workplace and societal demands.

Competency-based education has gained traction globally in recent years as schools and universities seek to better prepare students for real-world challenges.

The approach emphasizes mastery of skills at an individual pace rather than progression based on time spent in class. Advocates argue that this method improves both learner outcomes and institutional accountability.

The Ibadan workshop is anticipated to draw academics, curriculum developers, training professionals and education administrators from across Nigeria and beyond.