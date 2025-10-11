How Benin Palace shut down ‘Iyaloja’ politics in Edo markets

•Oba Ewuare II reaffirms: only market women, not politicians, choose Iyeki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FOR the past weeks, the media have been inundated with the inauguration of an Iyaloja of Edo Market and the subsequent visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin where His Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Ewuare II told the delegation led by the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Mrs Folahsade Tinubu-Ojo that the title of Iyaloja was alien to Benin customs and tradition.

But what they did not officially tell the Oba was that they had already done the inauguration before visiting the palace even though they had written to the palace and the state government as far back as April and July last year but they did not get any official reply from the two institutions.

The letter to the Oba sighted by Vanguard showed that there were political inclinations to the plan as it was written under the aegis of National Market Council of Nigeria (NAMCOM), a name that is not popular in any way in the state.

In the letter which was addressed to Oba Ewuare II, dated April 30th 2024 and titled “Introduction of the Edo State Iyeki-elect, Pastor Josephine Isi Ibhaguezejele,” the introductory paragraph: “Your Majesty, my name is Chief Dr Mujudat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo (FCIML), the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, and the First Daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).”

She then introduced Ibhaguezejele as Iyeki-elect and told the monarch that she would be in charge of the day to day running of all markets in the state and appealed to the Oba for support for her to succeed.

It is however generally believed that the motive behind their action was to galvanise support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term election in 2027 because of the huge number of women in the markets and their influence on the electorate.

But this seemed to have failed in Edo State because of the position of the palace and Oba Ewuare II who has never hidden his position on ensuring the sustenance of the customs and traditions of his people undiluted when he laid it bare before Tinubu-Ojo and those who accompanied her that there was no single woman controlling the entire markets in Benin Kingdom and the state and if there was any, it was obviously for the political interest of politicians. He said every market in Benin has its Iyeki that is chosen by the market women and brought to the palace for blessing.

The Oba of Benin then summoned a meeting of all the iyeki in all the markets in Benin City and directed, through his chiefs, that all the iyeki in any of the markets in Benin where there are no two leaders, with one appointed by Ibhaguezejele and the other by Blakky Ogiamen who was seen as supporter of the last administration of Godwin Obaseki, should continue to function. But in any market where there are two leaders loyal to the two women, they should be dissolved and a new one picked by the market women for submission to the palace.

Investigations by Vanguard indicated that there are some palace chiefs who are supporting Ibhaguezejele taking into consideration her boldness in going ahead with her activities despite protests against her especially the claim that she is not from Benin and that the culture and traditions of Esanland where she comes from are not the same with that of Benin and so would not be able to function as the head of any market in Benin Kingdom.

For alleged pecuniary reasons, these chiefs have not told her that she would meet a brick wall in her ambition to have one single leader of market women in the entire state, which it is believed may have encouraged her to invite Tinubu-Ojo to inaugurate her.

Protests

There was a plan to install Ibhaguezejele before the September 2024 governorship election in the state but it could not hold because of protests. When the plan resurfaced a few weeks ago, some women under the name, Edo State Market Women Association (ESMWA) protested against it. They said she is not of Benin extraction and that it was a negation of their age-long practice of having a Benin woman who understands the culture and tradition of Benin as their leader.

A letter signed by Mrs Florence Ahunwan, their coordinator and five others claimed that the alleged imposition of Ibhaguezejele was an injustice and a taboo “where a non-Benin, with no known inclination to the Benin tradition and custom, has been imposed to oversee the management of markets in Benin City and by extension, Edo State.”

Protest politically motivated — Ibhaguezejele

When contacted, Ibhaguezejele said the protest was politically motivated and that the allegations against her were false adding that the protesters were not known to the association she leads.

Iyaloja alien to Benin – Oba Ewuare II

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku, Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II while receiving Tinubu-Ojo and her entourage in his palace clarified that ‘Iyaloja’-General also known as Iyeki-General nomenclature is alien to Benin tradition. Giving a historical account of how market structure operates in Benin and the priceless sacrifices of prominent past Benin Queens: Idia and Iden N’ Okpokhuo, in Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, highlighted the implications of undermining traditional roles in markets in Edo, which he explained does not discriminate against people irrespective of their political affiliation.

There’s nothing like Iyeki General in Benin — Benin Traditional Council

Meanwhile, in a widely circulated statement by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) signed by five high profile palace chiefs and the Secretary of the BTC, the Benin Kingdom clarified its position and kicked against politicising the position. The signees were Osama of Benin, Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere, Obazele of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, Ine of Benin, Chief Okunoghae Edomwandagbon, Oliha of Benin, Chief Edionwe Oliha, Eribo of Benin, Chief Ada Igbinovia and BTC Secretary Frank Irabor

Part of the statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, Benin Traditional Council wishes to reiterate that in Benin, there is nothing like Iyeki General which this Iyaloja concept seems to imply.

In Benin culture, Iyeki emerges among the market women. After being chosen by the market women, she is brought to the Palace for confirmation. Once confirmed, they are told to go ahead and install her as the Iyeki of the market. The Palace never chooses anybody as Iyeki. It is the market women that do that. Every Iyeki is independent of each other.

Every Iyeki is culturally, spiritually and religiously tied to the Palace. There is a direct functional relationship between Iyeki and the Palace. Just as there is no honourary chieftaincy title in Benin culture, so also there is no honourary Iyeki title in Benin culture. Every Iyeki has a spiritual function she performs for the Palace and for the well-being of the market. We strongly advise that the function of Iyeki should not be politicised. Any deviation from this age-old cultural system may lead to a breach of the peace.

“The Palace has observed that for some time now our markets have become a veritable tool in the hands of partisan politicians and unscrupulous individuals to express themselves for their personal benefit. This situation has persisted since even long before the present administration.

“While the Palace takes a deem view of such alien concept of “Iyaloja” being introduced into the market system of Edo culture, it is also pertinent to point out that the Palace has serious reservations about the tendency of market women allowing themselves be used as political pawns in the political field under the aegis of market associations in Edo State.

“We want to emphasize that this administration is doing wonderfully well for everyone and do not need the Iyaloja concept to guarantee anything. The Palace feels that if we were duly consulted about what the tradition says about Iyeki role in Benin tradition all the ensuing controversy or tension would have been avoided. The Palace, although not partisan, strongly supports state government administration.

“We do not know the aim of this Iyaloja concept being introduced to Edo State. We hope if it is a national thing then Iyaloja of Lagos (or Nigeria) must extend this concept to the other states in Nigeria before we can believe its authenticity and motive. We also have a question: Can an Edo woman be made the Iyaloja of Lagos or of Nigeria? Can this concept of Iyaloja be extended to Aba, Owerri, Keffi, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and other parts of Nigeria?” It is hoped that this position of the palace would put to rest every controversy this had generated.

Historical background of ‘Iyaloja’ General of Nigeria

Origins and traditional role

The title “Iyaloja General of Nigeria” — literally “Mother of the Market” — is a position of great traditional, economic, and sociopolitical significance in Nigerian commerce and grassroots leadership, particularly among the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria. The Iyaloja title originated among the Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups, where commerce and open markets (Íjà) have long been central to community life.

“Iyaloja” combines “Iya” (mother) and “Oja” (market), meaning “Mother of the Market.” Traditionally, she was the female leader and representative of market traders, chosen for her wisdom, fairness, and influence in business. The Iyaloja served as a liaison between traders and the traditional ruler (Oba) or local government, helping maintain order, resolve disputes, set levies, and ensure fair trade practices.

Her male counterpart was known as the Babaloja (“Father of the Market”).

This market leadership system predates colonial rule and reflects the Yoruba tradition of women’s active participation in commerce — a vital part of precolonial urban economies in cities like Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Lagos.

Colonial and postcolonial evolution

During British colonial rule in the 19th–20th centuries, markets were key hubs of taxation and local governance. The colonial authorities often recognized and worked with Iyalojas to maintain order and collect market dues.

Women leaders like Madam Efunroye Tinubu of Lagos (c. 1810–1887), one of the earliest and most powerful traders in West Africa, exemplified the role’s political and economic influence. After independence, the Iyaloja institution persisted as a semi-formal governance structure in urban and rural markets, blending traditional authority with modern economic organization.

Emergence of the Iyaloja General

While each major market or city traditionally had its own Iyaloja, the idea of a nationally recognized Iyaloja General emerged later — as market associations became more organized and interconnected across states. The Iyaloja General of Lagos became especially influential due to Lagos’ economic dominance.

The most prominent holder of the modern title was Chief (Mrs.) Abibatu Mogaji, mother of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (now President of Nigeria). She was widely regarded as the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, given her leadership of the Market Men and Women Association across the country for several decades until her death in 2013. After her passing, her granddaughter Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo was installed as the new Iyaloja General, continuing the family’s influence in the role.

Functions and influence today

The Iyaloja General serves as: The head of all market associations and market leaders across Nigeria;

A bridge between government and traders, often consulted on policies affecting trade, taxation, and local commerce; A mobilizer of market women, a group that constitutes a major political and economic bloc in Nigeria. Her office wields considerable grassroots influence, as market associations are among the largest informal-sector organizations in the country. The position, though traditional, has become intertwined with political networks, women’s empowerment, and economic advocacy.

Cultural and political significance

The Iyaloja General embodies: Continuity of Yoruba matriarchal leadership traditions in trade and social organization; A symbol of women’s power in a largely male-dominated political space; A platform for grassroots mobilization, making the holder a figure of both traditional and contemporary relevance. Today, the title has transcended ethnic boundaries — the “Iyaloja General of Nigeria” is recognized nationally as the chief spokesperson for traders and market women, even though its roots are distinctly Yoruba.