GGA’s Girl Child Dialogues to Empower Students on Career Opportunities in Hospitality, Tourism Industries

Good Governance Africa-Nigeria (GGA-Nigeria) is set to host its annual Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues, to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The annual event brings together young girls, industry experts, and thought leaders to explore career opportunities and challenges in various sectors. This year’s event themed: “Exploring Career Opportunities in the Hospitality and Tourism Industries” aims to empower girls with knowledge and skill needed in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The event will take place at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce in Lekki, Lagos, on October 10, 2025. The dialogue will feature esteemed panellists from the hospitality and tourism industries, including Nkechi Adedeji, Curator, National Museum Lagos; Jessica Dorathy Udey, Vintano Hotel Lekki; Sharon Ashinze, Vertiline Synergy Limited; Oyinkansola Kaosara, Betatrips Limited; and Esther Ifuku, DigitalFei.

The discussion will be moderated by Joshua Lawrence, a professional actor and content creator for children.

According to GGA’s Executive Director, Dr. Ola Bello, Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues help to impart secondary school students, undergraduates, and fresh graduates about career opportunities in different sectors.

“By engaging with industry experts and thought leaders, young girls gain valuable insights into different career paths, helping them make informed decisions about their future,” he said.

Good Governance Africa-Nigeria is a research and advocacy non-profit organisation focused on improving governance across Africa. The organisation has been involved in advocacy for the girl child for years through its annual Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues.