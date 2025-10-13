Foundation assures of support for Almajiri, 15m out-of-school children education

Almajiris: Children particularly boys who have never attended school.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — FOLLOWING the appeal by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the Founder of the Quatar Foundation, Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al-Misssned, the later has promised to support the federal government in the reformation and education of almajiri and out of school children.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting between Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Sheila Al-Missned in Qatar.

Mrs. Tinubu according to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, stated that the visit was to get the Foundation’s support and interventions over the more than 15 million out of school children in Nigeria, the largest number globally.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Education, is now ready to embark on a transformative model of almajiri education schools’ system, one that integrates both Islamic and formal education.

She said: “These schools will host and care for the children in a safe learning environment, which will include a mosque for worship, incorporate skills acquisition, and offer boarding facilities for students, as well as residence for Imams and care givers.

“This holistic approach will allow children to acquire both formal and islamic education free from exploitation, while equipping them with life skills that empowers them to build their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

“However, given the magnitude of this challenge and the competing demands on our national resources, Nigeria cannot achieve this alone, we need strategic partners, and Your Highness represents precisely the kind of visionary partners who can help us make this dream a reality”.

She commended Sheika Moza for her various interventions, especially in the education sector through the Foundation that built the Quatar Education City with over 40 schools, including universities and the Quatar national library.

Mrs. Tinubu told her host: “I am proud to learn of your achievements in surpassing the target of enrolling 10 million marginalized children into school, and all that you continue to do for humanity around the world.

“Watching you do all these great works has reinforced our conviction that change is possible and I believe reaching out to your esteemed organization could provide the support we urgently need”.

In her response, Chairman of the Quatar Foundation, Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al-Missned promised to actively support the almajiri and out-of-school children education.

She stated that the foundation will work with the ministry of education in this regard and also with the training of the handlers and teachers in the schools when established to ensure the best outcomes.

Earlier, Senator Oluremi Tinubu had visited the headquarters of the Quatar Foundation where she was conducted round by the CEO of the Foundation, Yousif Al Na’am and others.

The First lady was informed that Nigeria has 41 alumni from the Muhammad Khalifa University.

The First Lady was in Quatar with the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris.