Former minister Joy Ogwu dies at 79

Joy Ogwu

Diplomat, academic and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joy Ogwu, has died aged 79.

Ogwu, who served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations between May 2008 and May 2017, was widely regarded as one of the nation’s most accomplished foreign policy figures. Her tenure at the UN was marked by her leadership as president of the Security Council in July 2010 and again in October 2011, during which she championed global peace, disarmament, and international cooperation.

Before her UN posting, Ogwu held the position of Director-General at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), where she played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy and advancing the study of international relations.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Ogwu’s death as “a great loss to the nation.”

“Nigeria has lost a trailblazer who rose to the highest level of her vocation through excellence and hard work,” the president said.

Tinubu lauded her exemplary diplomatic career, noting that she “projected Nigeria’s voice with clarity and purpose and worked tirelessly for global peace, disarmament, international security, and the advancement of women’s rights.”

He extended his condolences to her family — including her five children, grandchildren, and siblings — as well as to members of the diplomatic and academic communities who benefited from her mentorship and leadership.