Firm tackles cyber attacks, escalating digital threats 

By Olayinka Ajayi

An indigenous security firm has concluded plans to address the rising cyber attacks and escalating digital threats facing many organisations in Nigeria.

Speaking in a cybersecurity conference, organised by the cybersecurity and cloud transformation partners, GidiSync Solutions, in Lagos, themed: ‘What Cybersecurity Means for Business in Today’s Complex Threat Landscape,’ Ibrahim Olawale, cybersecurity consultant, said, “The threat landscape is evolving rapidly. No one organisation, no matter how sophisticated, can manage it in isolation.”

He further urged participants to reframe cybersecurity as a strategic business enabler, one that protects value, accelerates transformation, and sustains investor confidence.

Principal Security Architect, Ademola Adeyemo, insisted, saying, “You can’t build sustainable digital growth on shaky foundations; secure architecture must be part of the design from day one. Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical control – it’s a strategic pillar for trust, reputation, and long-term value creation.”

The event brought together experts, regulators, venture capitalists, and business executives to explore practical ways of strengthening organisational resilience without stifling innovation.