FIFA U-20 World Cup: Full list of award winners

By Enitan Abdultawab

Award winners have emerged as the curtains fall on the FIFA U20 World Cup held in Chile.

Morocco finished winner of the tournament – first of its kind in their history – after they disposed Argentina by two goals to nil courtesy of a brilliant brace from teenage sensation, Mohamed Zabiri.

They now become the second African nation after Ghana to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

They enjoyed an amazing ride into the finals, winning all matches but losing just once to Mexico by a goal in the last round of the group stage matches.

Now, Vanguard brings to you the full list of winners of prizes and gongs from the tournament.

The full list of award winners includes:

Othmane Maamma (Morocco) – Golden Ball winner (First best player of the tournament)

Yassir Zabiri (Morocco) 0 Silver Ball winner (Second best player of the tournament)

Milton Delgado (Argentina) – Bronze Ball winner (Third best player of the tournament)

Benjamin Cremaschi (USA) – Golden Boot winner ( Highest-goal scorer, 5 goals)

Neyser Villareal (Colombia) – Silver Boot winner (Second highest-goal scorer, 5 goals)

Lucas Michal (France) – Bronze Boot winner (Third highest-goal scorer, 4 goals)

Santino Barbi (Argentina) – Golden Glove winner (Best goalkeeper, conceded just 4 goals in 7 matches)

USA – Fair Play Award (Sportsmanship and discipline)

