FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2 countries qualify for semi-final

The race for the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in Chile is heating up as two countries — Argentina and Colombia — have sealed their places in the semi-final stage of the competition.



Argentina, who earlier knocked out Nigeria in the Round of 16, advanced to the last four after a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the early hours of Sunday.

In another quarter-final clash played on Saturday, Colombia edged past Spain with a thrilling 3-2 win to also secure their semi-final berth.

The remaining quarter-final fixtures are set to be decided between Sunday and Monday.

The United States will take on Morocco, while Norway will battle France for the remaining two semi-final slots.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final matches are scheduled to hold on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Vanguard News