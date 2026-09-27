Spain beat North Korea on penalties to win U-20 Women’s World Cup

Spain defeated defending champions DPR Korea on penalties to win the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 after a goalless final in Lodz on Sunday.

The two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes in a tightly contested final, forcing the championship to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Spain goalkeeper Laia Lopez emerged as the hero, saving two penalties as La Rojita secured their second U-20 Women’s World Cup title after their triumph in Costa Rica in 2022.

Lopez saved efforts from Choe Yon-A and Pak Il-Sim to give Spain the decisive advantage in the shootout.

The victory also marks Spain’s second global title in succession, following the senior men’s team’s FIFA World Cup triumph in July.

Spain had to rely on Lopez earlier in the match, with the goalkeeper making an important intervention in the opening half.

She came off her line to block an effort from Ho Kyong after the DPR Korea substitute picked up the ball just outside the area following a mistake by the Spanish defence.

Ho had been introduced for Pak Ok-I late in the first half in a surprise tactical change by the defending champions.

The contest remained evenly balanced after the break, although Spain began to apply greater pressure.

In the 78th minute, Pau Comendador forced a strong diving save from DPR Korea goalkeeper Pak Ju-Gyong.

Spain forward Marisa Garcia also came close after being introduced during extra time, but Pak twice denied her with impressive

saves.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the final went to penalties.

The shootout provided Spain with an opportunity for revenge after DPR Korea defeated them 4-3 on penalties in the final of the

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024.

Lopez’s two saves ultimately proved decisive as Spain lifted the trophy in Lodz.

DPR Korea, meanwhile, finished the tournament without conceding a goal in open play, becoming the first team to achieve that feat across an entire FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament.

Vanguard News