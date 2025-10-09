FIFA U-20 World Cup: 4 countries qualify for quarter-final

Four countries have secured places in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile following Wednesday night’s Round of 16 fixtures.

The latest teams to advance are Argentina and Colombia, joining Mexico and Spain in the tournament’s last eight.

Argentina secured their spot with a commanding 4-0 victory over Nigeria, while Colombia edged past South Africa 3-1 to progress to the quarter-final stage.

The tournament’s Round of 16 action continues on Thursday, with Paraguay facing Norway, Japan taking on France, and USA clashing with Italy.

