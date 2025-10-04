FG unveils 2025 Transparency Integrity Index

Nigerian Flag

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has launched the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII), as announced in a statement by Mr Aliyu Umar, Head of Strategic Communications at BPSR, in Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Dasuki Arabi, Director-General, BPSR, in his address described the Index as a vital tool for strengthening accountability, openness, and ethical standards across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

‎”This annual event remains one of the most important platforms for promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity within our public institutions.

“The TII is not just about numbers or rankings; it is about building a culture of openness and responsibility that inspires public trust.

“Now in its fifth edition, the Index measures MDAs’ compliance with transparency standards in five critical areas.

“The Index was measured on financial management, control of corruption, open procurement, citizens’ engagement, and human resource inclusion,” he said.

According to him, the Index was conducted in partnership with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI).

Arabi explained that the TII aligns with the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR 2021–2025), reinforces the Freedom of Information Act, and supports Nigeria’s commitments under the Open Government Partnership.

“It also complements the work of anti-corruption agencies such as the ICPC and the EFCC, while reflecting Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

He further commended the unwavering support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, development partners, and stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the initiative.

‎“Together, we are building stronger institutions for a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

The Transparency and Integrity Index has, since inception, guided reforms aimed at improving governance in Nigeria, serving as a benchmark for public sector performance and an inspiration for continuous institutional improvement. (NAN)