Ex-Real Madrid star Iker Casillas’ housekeeper arrested over watch theft

Spanish police have arrested a housekeeper working for former Real Madrid star Iker Casillas, along with another suspect, over the theft of five luxury watches from the footballer’s home, police and local media said Friday.

The man and woman were detained Tuesday, five days after a complaint was filed over the theft from the Madrid home of “a former professional footballer”, Spain’s national police said in a statement.

Police did not name the victim, but Spanish media identified him as Casillas, the former captain of Spain’s national team who led the country to their 2010 World Cup title.

“The woman worked as a housekeeper at the residence. During the operation, officers were able to recover two of the stolen watches,” the police statement said.

“The arrests were expedited after learning that the two suspects were planning to leave the country imminently.”

Police said the investigation remains open as they work to locate the remaining stolen items.

Casillas made 725 appearances for Real Madrid during a 16-year career with the Spanish giants, winning three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

The goalkeeper retired from football in 2020 at the age of 39.

The case is part of a growing trend of robberies targeting prominent football players in Madrid.

In recent years, several current and former Real Madrid stars — including Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal — have been victims of burglary.

In 2019, Spain’s Guardia Civil and Europol dismantled a criminal network that had specifically targeted players from both Real Madrid and crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

AFP