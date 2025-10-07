EU Electoral Mission and our democracy

Last week, the European Union Election Observation Mission, EU-EOM, visited outgoing Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, in Abuja and once again voiced its deep concern for the need to ensure electoral and judicial reforms before the 2027 general elections.

Led by its Chairman, Barry Andrews, an Irish Member of the European Parliament, MEP, the Mission was in Nigeria to reiterate the importance of taking action on some of the recommendations his team had proffered after a very exhaustive observation and documentation of the 2023 elections.

Of the myriad of election observation missions which visited, the EU-EOM was the first to arrive early in January 2023 – six weeks ahead of the presidential election that took place on February 25. Long after the elections, the Mission addressed a press conference in Abuja on June 27, 2023, and unveiled a comprehensive report of what transpired throughout the country, complete with recommendations for improved elections.

The Mission’s calls for electoral and judicial reforms are in tandem with the agitations of concerned Nigerian patriots who have reasoned that since poor leadership is the main problem of Nigeria, one of the ways to overcome it is through free, fair and credible elections. Even the much-touted electronic transmission of results failed in 2023 due to the alleged incompetence and compromise of INEC officials.

The popular opinion is that the Nigerian electoral umpire is not independent, but dances to the tune of the government in power. Unless INEC is granted its full independence in terms of financial autonomy and removed from the appointive powers of the president, any other thing being done in the name of “reforms” is a play to the gallery.

The same thing goes for the Judiciary. This arm of government has been empowered by the Constitution to take decisions that often sweep away the people’s power to elect their leaders. They, too, play for the incumbent Chief Executives and their ruling parties.

For elections to meet the required standards in Nigeria, the Constitution must be amended to grant INEC and the Judiciary total financial autonomy, including the manner in which their leaderships emerge. Successive administrations have skilfully sidestepped the calls for INEC and the Judiciary autonomy because they do not want to lose the dubious advantage of manipulating the system for their selfish ends.

The EU-EOM’s voice is very important because it complements the efforts of indigenous advocates for better elections in Nigeria. They provide timely reminders that Nigeria, which through the INEC invites all foreign election observer missions to our major elections, is a signatory to international protocols for standard, acceptable and accountable elections. We do not see this as an “interference”. Rather, it is a great partnership between two willing parties.

These reforms must be done.