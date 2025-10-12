Emmix Boy releases new EP – ‘Love & Skin’

Emerging Afrobeat sensation Emmix Boy has officially dropped his brand-new EP titled Love & Skin, now available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

The project is a two-track masterpiece that reflects Emmix Boy’s artistry, passion, and dedication to music. It kicks off with “My Girl”, a heartfelt record that blends love-inspired lyrics with smooth melodies, before transitioning into “Oko Omoge”, a vibrant tune that carries infectious energy and rhythm.

All songs on the EP were produced by the highly talented General Okizy, whose touch brings depth and quality to the sound. Distribution is handled by 99Media, ensuring the project reaches both local and international audiences.

Speaking about the EP, Emmix Boy shared:

“Love & Skin is more than just music—it’s my story, my emotions, and my journey. This project comes directly from my heart and soul.”

With Love & Skin, Emmix Boy continues to cement his place in the industry as an artist with a refreshing sound and strong emotional connection to his craft.

Fans and music lovers are encouraged to stream the EP across all platforms and experience the unique energy he brings to the Afrobeat scene.