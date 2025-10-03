Emergencies: Sanwo-Olu seeks regional support for enhanced performance

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed the state’s leadership role in disaster preparedness and response, declaring that the true strength of Nigeria lies in its shared readiness and unity of the people when confronting emergencies and national challenges.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday, at the first-ever National State Emergency Management Agencies, SEMA, Conference, in Lagos, with the theme:”Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria,” held at Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, stressed that no state in the country can tackle disasters in isolation.

According to him, “Every State in Nigeria faces its own set of challenges, be it floods, fires, epidemics, industrial accidents, or the unpredictable impacts of climate change. These issues do not recognize borders; they put our systems, our leadership, and our commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods to the test. This conference is a crucial step towards collaboration and forging the strong partnerships that will define the future of emergency management in the country.”

Sanwo-Olu outlined key investments his administration has made through the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, which include: Lagos Emergency Response Rescue Unit, LRU, the LASEMA Mobile App and Call Centre Upgrade, among other initiatives.

“We need to keep weaving disaster risk reduction into our governance at every level, embrace new technologies and innovations, and, most importantly, empower our citizens with the awareness and strategies they need to be prepared for,” Sanwo-Olu charged.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, noted that the conference provided an avenue for States’ emergency management agencies to be united by a common purpose to strengthen Nigerian residents in the face of emergencies and disasters.

Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Zubaida Abubakar, reiterated the agency’s commitment to working with each and every state emergency management agency to protect and tackle disasters in the country.

In his address titled “From Risk to Readiness: Strengthening Disaster Preparedness at the Sub-National Level,” the Guest Speaker, Dr. Leke Pitan, recalled the purpose behind the establishment of LASEMBUS, noting that it was created to enhance emergency management with ambulances strategically stationed across key locations.

Lagos set for safety confab

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, is expected to lead other dignitaries and experts as global leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders are set for the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health, LASOSH, Conference 2025, themed “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), as a Catalyst for Nation Building,” scheduled to take place on October 7, 2025, at Victoria Island, Lagos, being organised by Lagos State Safety Commission, LSSC.

Director General, LSSC, Mr Lanre Mojola, said, “”Occupational Safety and Health is not just about compliance; it is about protecting lives, preserving dignity, and driving Lagos’s growth story. At LASOSH 2025, we are going beyond the rhetoric and building a Lagos where safety is a culture, innovation drives resilience, and every life is valued.

“The LASOSH Conference 2025 comes at a defining moment in Lagos State’s development journey. With rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and rising population density, the state faces complex safety challenges ranging from managing large events & concerts, building collapses and transport accidents to industrial hazards, emergency preparedness, and risks in informal sectors.

“The summit will position OSH as a policy and developmental imperative, central to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of making Lagos Africa’s Model Megacity and a Global Economic Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional, and Productive.

“The keynote address,”OSH as the Cornerstone of Sustainable Nation Building,” Special Policy Dialogue, to be delivered by Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director, Bank of Industry, BOI, focusing on how access to finance, public–private partnerships, and industrial safety standards can accelerate national competitiveness,” Mojola stated.