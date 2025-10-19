EFCC suspends action on petition against Archbishop Ibezim

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has agreed to suspend all actions on a petition filed against the Most Rev. Dr. Alexander Ibezim, Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, pending the determination of a court case on the matter.

The petition, dated July 28, was submitted to the EFCC’s Enugu Zonal Directorate by Chief G. Tagbo (SAN), counsel to the petitioner, Mr. Echezona Onuigbo. In the petition, Onuigbo alleged that Bishop Ibezim unlawfully sold church land, arguing that only the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Anglican Church is legally empowered to handle such transactions.

At the court sitting, Mr. C. A. Okoli, counsel to the EFCC, informed the court that the Commission would maintain the status quo and refrain from any further action against Bishop Ibezim until the substantive case is decided.

Okoli explained that the EFCC’s invitation letter to the Archbishop, dated October 7, was issued before the agency became aware of the pending litigation.

“We are law-abiding and will stay all actions pending the determination of the substantive application. We are, however, requesting a date for hearing,”

Okoli told the court.

Earlier, Bishop Ibezim’s counsel, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN), informed the court that both parties had mutually agreed that the EFCC would not invite, arrest, or take any further action against his client while the case is ongoing.

Nwofor also urged the court to formally suspend the EFCC’s October 7 invitation letter, signed by Mr. Farouk Abdullah on behalf of the Acting Zonal Director, Enugu, until the substantive suit is concluded.

In her ruling, Justice Peace Otti directed that a hearing notice be issued to the second respondent, Mr. Echezona Onuigbo, who was absent from the proceedings.

The judge adjourned the matter to November 27 for hearing of the substantive application and any other pending motions.