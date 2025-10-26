Ebuka Obi-Uchendu launches new podcast ‘MENtality’ focusing on modern masculinity

By Adeola Badru

Popular television host and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is set to lead a new podcast series titled MENtality with Ebuka, bringing together some of Nigeria’s most influential voices to discuss masculinity and the modern male experience.

The debut season, which launches on 28 October 2025, will feature an impressive line-up of guests including Seun Kuti, Banky Wellington (Banky W), Noble Igwe, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, Hermes Iyele, and Murewa and Michael Sonariwo of the Menisms podcast.

Produced by She Tank Studios, in partnership with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), the podcast aims to create an open and honest space where men can share personal experiences, challenge stereotypes, and explore issues such as love, religion, money, and social expectations in contemporary Nigerian society.

Speaking about the project, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said the series was designed to challenge traditional notions of manhood and promote authenticity among men.

“Too often, men feel pressured to fit into outdated moulds of masculinity. We are creating a space where men can speak honestly about who they are, their struggles, fears, and growth, without shame,” he said.

Co-producer and guest, Banky Wellington, noted that the conversations would resonate beyond men, contributing to wider discussions around relationships and community life.

“These conversations are not just for men. They are for women, families, and communities who are all impacted by evolving gender norms. Our hope is that MENtality with Ebuka becomes a tool for understanding, empathy, and change,” he added.

Executive producer and founder of The She Tank, Blessing Omakwu, explained that the project reflects the organisation’s commitment to addressing gender issues holistically.

“Gender equality is impossible if we ignore masculinity. Issues like incel culture and gender-based violence are shaped by how men are taught to see themselves,” she said.

New episodes of MENtality with Ebuka will be released weekly in both audio and visual formats on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms.